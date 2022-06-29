The Wyoming Democratic Party announced the hiring of a Rural Organizing and Voter Registration Director and a new Communications Director.

Greg Haas started June 27 as the WDP’s Rural Organizing and Voter Registration Director. The position is funded through the Democratic National Committee’s State Party Innovation Fund (SPIF), money designated to help state parties. Haas will help organize Democrats and register voters in Wyoming’s rural areas.

“There's an idea that Democrats don't care about or understand folks in rural America,” Haas said. “I'm not so sure that idea is true, especially when it comes to rural Democrats like me!”

Haas has been the county chair of the Johnson Democratic Party for three years and has helped it grow into one of the most vibrant parties in the state. He has lived in Wyoming since 1996 and enjoys the outdoors and Wyoming’s open spaces, especially the Bighorn Mountains. Prior to being hired, Haas worked as an assistant to an artist and philanthropist.

David Martin started June 24 as the party’s Communication’s Director and will oversee the party’s external communications. A lifelong Wyoming resident, Martin grew up in Rock Springs and is a proud graduate of the University of Wyoming. He was an award-winning journalist at the Green River Star newspaper in Green River, where he worked as the paper’s editor for nearly 10 years.

“I’ve met a number of candidates dedicated to making Wyoming a better place and I’m excited to help them and the party,” Martin said.

Chairman Joe M. Barbuto and Executive Director Sarah Hunt, along with the board and membership of the WDP, are excited to welcome both of these exceptional individuals to the team. Hunt said the addition of Haas in particular will assist candidates in reaching rural voters and help people living in rural areas have access to voter registration resources.

“We are so happy to partner with the DNC in bringing more staff on to help those in our rural state,” Hunt said.