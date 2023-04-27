The Wyoming Democratic Party has published the draft 2024 Delegate Selection Plan and is asking for feedback from Democrats across Wyoming.
The document guides the process by which delegates from the state will be elected to attend the 2024 Democratic National Convention to be held in Chicago, Illinois in August of next year.
“Our goal is to have a process in place that promotes participation and is accessible to Democrats from all across Wyoming. With that in mind, I encourage folks to take some time to review what we’ve put together and provide feedback on ways it can be improved and strengthened.” Wyoming Democratic Party Chair Joe M Barbuto
The plan will be published and available online at www.wyodems.org for a thirty day comment period starting Thursday, April 27, 2023.
Following the close of that period, the comments will be reviewed, incorporated as necessary, and presented for approval to the State Central Committee of the Wyoming Democratic Party on May 28, 2023, at their meeting taking place on that date in Riverton, Wyoming.
The plan will then be submitted to the Rules and Bylaws Committee of the DNC for final approval.