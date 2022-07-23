The Wyoming Democratic Party is angry and disappointed with Gov. Mark Gordon’s decision to certify HB 92, which will ban what can be a necessary and life-saving medical procedure. This law will negatively impact the lives of women throughout the state, forcing them into needlessly dangerous and potentially life-threatening situations.
This law will kill Wyoming women.
This decision also flies in the face of the 2012 amendment to the Wyoming Constitution that maintains Wyoming citizens have a right to make their own healthcare decisions.
Beyond the healthcare aspect, the law is poorly thought out in that it does not define when an abortion can be performed in the case of a rape or incest. While those exemptions are mentioned in the law, they do not specify of a conviction is needed before the abortion can occur. If so, the lengthy nature of criminal trials could result in the window of opportunity closing for a victim before a conviction is made.
The law represents big government butting its way into a decision that should solely be between a woman and her doctor.