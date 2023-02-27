The second to last week of the legislative session has come and gone. Next week will mark the end of session on Friday, March 3rd at midnight. It certainly has been a journey with many laws being passed by both houses and some being signed or vetoed by Governor Gordon. Our Democratic legislators are finishing strong by working with their committees on interim topics for after the session ends.

Excellent news about good bills, folks:

HB 7 - Underage marriage-amendments has officially been signed into law by Governor Gordon! The State of Wyoming now finally leaves the last number of states which have no laws on the books to ban the disgusting practice of child marriage. Thank you to all who helped ensure that this bill passed despite such fierce opposition from the Wyoming Republican Party and the “Wyoming Freedom Caucus” legislators.

HB 4 - Medicaid twelve month postpartum coverage has finally gotten to the Senate floor after passing the Senate Labor and Appropriations committees. The bill is expected to have its first reading this Monday, Feb. 27th. It will be very important to alert your Senators that you support this bill and that it ought to be passed to ensure that those who need this critical support can have it.

HB 147 - Unlawful trespass signage-taking of wildlife, sponsored by Representative Provenza has been signed into law by Governor Gordon! This is an excellent achievement that will help ensure that everyone can enjoy our public lands without people trying to illegally prevent them from doing so. Three cheers for Representative Provenza and all those who helped ensure this bill passed!!!

Good news about bad bills:

SF 159 - Stop ESG-Eliminate economic boycott act and its companion bill, SF 172, which was referred to the House Appropriations committee last week, has received do-not pass recommendations from the committee because of its unconstitutionality and other major issues. It now sits at the end of the general file in the House and will likely die after Monday’s deadline. Great work folks and biggest thanks to our House Appropriations committee member, Representative Sherwood for working with her colleagues to defeat the bill!

SF 144 - Chloe’s law-children gender change prohibition, which was referred to the House Appropriations committee, has received a do-not pass recommendation. The bill will sit at the very bottom of the general file and will likely die after Monday’s deadline. Our Democratic legislator on the committee, Representative Sherwood, proudly voted against this bill. Thank you to all who helped defeat the bill with powerful testimony and helped change the minds of many House Appropriations committee members. It's because of you that this bill failed!

SF 111 - Child abuse-change of sex, which would have made it a felony for any parents/guardians or medical providers to authorize or prescribe gender-affirming care, has died in the House after not being considered for introduction.

SF 117 - Parental rights in education, was the Wyoming version of Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill (it was basically copied and pasted). The bill would’ve been absolutely devastating for LGBTQ+ youth, in particular, with the bill forcing school districts to adopt policies that would out students to their parents and other stakeholders. Despite an attempt to remove the bill from the Speaker’s drawer and send it to the House Agriculture committee, it died with proud opposition from our Democratic legislators! Thank you to all who helped ensure that this bill was kept in Speaker Sommer’s drawer by lobbying against it!

Unfortunate news about bad bills:

HB 103 - Political party affiliation declaration and changes, has passed both houses of the Wyoming legislature despite strong bipartisan opposition, especially from the Democratic caucus on its unconstitutionality and amendments that would restrict Wyomingites’ right to vote. The bill has yet to be sent to Gov. Gordon’s desk so please let him know that you support the right to vote and this bill is unconstitutional and must be vetoed!

SF 109 - Prohibiting chemical abortions, has unfortunately passed the House Revenue committee by a vote of 7-2. Our Democratic legislator in the committee, Representative Storer, strongly opposed it but it was heavily amended in committee. The bill has been placed on general file for a first reading but there is still time to lobby legislators through emails, calls, texts, and even in-person lobbying to vote no on the bill!

SF 133 - Student eligibility in interscholastic sports, passed the House Education committee by a very narrow margin in a vote of 5-4. The committee heavily amended the bill and because of the additional appropriations added, it has been sent to the House Appropriations committee as a referral. The bill would ban transgender K-12 students in the state from playing sports and would force “suspected” trans students to undergo invasive medical practices to confirm their “birth sex” to be able to compete. SF 133 will be heard by the House Appropriations committee on Monday, Feb. 27th upon noon recess in State Capitol, Room E301 & Online. It will be important to pack that room! This is the only active anti-LGBTQ bill left and it will be strongly important to let House Appropriation committee members know that you do not support it.

It has been a difficult session with many twists and turns over the last seven weeks. We’re nearing the end, but it is NOT over and there is still important work to be done.