Upon learning that Wyoming Secretary of State Chuck Gray chose to attend a February meeting of election deniers rather than a conference hosted by election professionals taking place in the same city at the same time, Wyoming Democratic Party Chair Joe M Barbuto has released the following statement:
“It’s hardly shocking that Chuck Gray chose to attend a conference hosted by groups that falsely claim the 2020 election results were fraudulent. Embarrassing for Wyoming, but par for the course for Mr. Gray. What’s unacceptable is that he chose that meeting over an opportunity to attend a conference held by the National Association of Secretaries of States being held at the same time and in the same city. Any rational person would assume that a person elected to a position they know nothing about would want to take every chance they could to learn from those who know what they’re doing, and gain valuable information about cybersecurity, election administration, business services, recordkeeping, and other topics pertinent to their duties.”
“Wyoming needs serious people with serious goals fulfilling the duties of elected positions. What we have here is a clear example of the opposite. For many folks across our state and nation, Chuck Gray certainly brings to mind the acronym SOS, but not as it stands for Secretary of State.” - WDP Chair Joe M Barbuto