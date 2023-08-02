On July 28, 2023, the commissioner-appointed Campbell County Library Board voted to terminate the employment of Executive Director Terri Lesley after 27 years of exemplary service for her refusal to implement their misguided book-removal policy.
Wyoming Democratic Party Chair Joe M. Barbuto has released the following statement:
“We applaud Executive Director Terri Lesley for standing up for the first amendment rights of all Campbell County citizens. It takes guts and true strength to do what you know is right when those who wield power pressure you to do what is wrong. The actions of the Campbell County Library Board represent an utter disregard for freedom and democracy. Extremists are using their power to trample on rights and force their narrow views on our communities and state. That should concern every Wyomingite, regardless of political affiliation, who believes in protecting free speech and understands that promoting intellectual diversity, fostering an environment where people can make informed decisions, and engaging in constructive dialogue strengthens democracy. Banning books and trying to silence opposing views are not the hallmarks of a healthy or productive society. Let me be clear: Wyoming Democrats stand for free speech and democracy, and we stand with Terri Lesley." - WDP Chair Joe M Barbuto