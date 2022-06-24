The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to revoke a right that women have relied on for 50 years—the Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion—is an attack on freedom.

“Wyoming Democrats held our state convention two weeks ago and we’ve never been more steadfast in our commitment to fighting for the freedoms that we Americans hold dear,” said Wyoming Democratic Party Executive Director Sarah Hunt.

The Supreme Court decision is part of a troubling trend among Republican politicians to sacrifice individual freedom for the sake of political power. The Court is now stacked with enough far-right justices to overturn a right that a strong majority of Americans want to keep—62 percent according to a recent Quinnipiac University poll.

“This is a watershed moment for Americans and we believe people in Wyoming will rethink the trust they’ve placed in Republican politicians,” said Hunt. “The most basic job of a legislator is to preserve and protect freedom. The Wyoming Republican politicians have betrayed that trust.”

Wyoming has a trigger law that will outlaw abortion now that Roe v. Wade is overturned. If a woman requires abortion services, that forces her to travel out-of-state for medical care. Lower income women will be disproportionately affected.

All Americans are appalled to see their rights diminished. And, the Republican politicians who hold super-majority control of state government have displayed high tolerance for the most radical, anti-freedom elements of the rightwing.

To see just how committed Wyoming Democrats are to freedom, visit the website to see the platform adopted at the 2022 Wyoming Democratic Party Convention.