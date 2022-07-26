The Wyoming Democratic Party is utilizing a new method to connect with the Cowboy State’s voters to help overcome the state’s long distances.

With Rep’d, a digital civic engagement platform, voters can ask questions of candidates and officials.

People type questions into a list maintained on the website and vote on questions they’re interested in seeing answered.

A question is answered through a video message and the person who asked the question is notified of the answer.

The video stays on the page for others to view.

“This particular tool uses some well-known online methods that are really pretty democratic, such as upvoting questions that have already been asked and asking questions you feel might be neglected,” Greg Haas, the WDP’s rural organizing director said. “If others think your question is important, they can give it a boost.”

The service allows voters to have a more direct conversation with candidates and officials in a state where candidates often need to travel long distances to speak with voters.

The WDP views Rep’d as a means of overcoming that physical distance and creating meaningful dialog between candidates and voters.

“It continues to impress me how the Wyoming Democratic Party continues to reach out to citizens to include those who might otherwise go unheard,” Haas said.

Residents are invited to join the discussion at www.repd.us/wyoming.