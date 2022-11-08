Director Daniel Shannon announces the appointment of Scott Abbott as the new Prison Division Administrator. Director Shannon commented I’m pleased to promote a Wyoming native to this important position. I have learned to respect and appreciate his thoughts, experiences and input.”
Administrator Abbott joined the Department in 1989 as a Correctional Officer at the Wyoming State Penitentiary in Rawlins, WY. Administrator Abbott promoted through the ranks at that facility as Correctional Corporal, Correctional Sergeant, Correctional Lieutenant, and Associate Warden and he was promoted to Warden there in 2002.
Mr. Abbott accepted the position of Chief of Operations and moved to Cheyenne in 2006 and was then promoted to Deputy Administrator of the Prison Division in 2008, the position he has held since.
Mr. Abbott graduated from the Rawlins High School in 1986, earned an Associate of Arts degree from Western Wyoming Community College then earned a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Criminal Justice Administration from Park University in 2012.
Administrator Abbott commented “I am grateful to the Director and humbled to have been given the opportunities the State of Wyoming has afforded me and I will continue to work diligently on behalf of the employees and offenders of the Department.”