Wyoming Department of Corrections (WDOC) Director Daniel Shannon would like to announce the retirement of Prison Division Administrator Eddie Wilson, effective Sunday, October 16, 2022.

Mr. Wilson joined the Central Ofﬁce as Prison Division Administrator, July 2020; he was promoted to his current position from the Warden at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution (WMCI) in Torrington.

Mr. Wilson’s career began with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for 26 years prior to committing to Wyoming.

Mr. Wilson developed high levels of expertise in a variety of areas such as agricultural and boot camp operations, residential faith based programs, mental health treatment, gang member rehabilitation, and substance abuse programming efforts.

Administrator Wilson’s strong blend of security and program experience has been an asset to the WDOC upon his arrival.

He started his WDOC career as the Associate Warden at the Wyoming State Penitentiary; he was then subsequently selected for the Deputy Warden’s position September 2007.

He continued on and received the promotion to Warden of WSP beginning April 2009 through July 2016, when he moved to Torrington as Warden at WMCI where he remained until July 2020.

Director Shannon commented, “We would like to thank Mr. Wilson for his years of service and dedication to the Wyoming Department of Corrections, his continued support of staff, inmates, families and to our Wyoming citizens. With over four (4) decades of public service which also included military duties, Eddie has devoted his life to helping others in need. We wish him the very best during his retirement.”