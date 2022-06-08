The Director of the Department of Corrections Daniel Shannon congratulated Field Service Administrator Dawn Sides on her retirement announcement which will be effective July 5, 2022. Director Shannon commented “I have known, worked with, respected, sought her guidance and admired Administrator Sides for many years and her retirement is bitter sweet for the Department. She is well deserving of this occasion yet will be tremendously missed.”
Ms. Sides, a Lusk Wyoming native, started her career on July 3rd, 1987 as a Correctional Officer at the Wyoming Women's Center (WWC). At the end of her probationary period, the Wyoming Honor and Conservation Camp (WHCC) in Newcastle had opened and several WWC staff transferred to WHCC which opened many promotion possibilities. On August 1, 1988, she promoted to Corporal as soon as she was off my probationary period. Over the following 16 years she promoted to Sergeant, Lieutenant, Security Major and Associate Warden at WWC. In September, 2004 former Director Lampert appointed her as the Warden of the WHF where she remained for 3 1/2 years. From there she was appointed as Prison Division Deputy Administrator for Programs in 2008. In 2011 she appointed as the Field Service Administrator.
During her notable and distinguished career Ms. Sides received many recognitions, certificates and awards to include:
- ACA's Best in the Business Award in the June 2009 Corrections Today Magazine
- Received the Certified Corrections Executive certification in 2009 and maintained that certification until two years ago.
- Appointed to the Governor's Impair Driving Council in 2012
- Completed the Wyoming Law Enforcement's First Line Supervision in 2016 and Preparing for Leadership the follow year
- POST certified instructor for Wyoming for several years on Mission, Vision and Values
- National Institute of Corrections (NIC) Security Audit training
- Executive Training for New Wardens thru NIC
- Senior-Level Leadership Training thru NIC
- Public and Media Relations thru NIC
- Operational Practice in Women's Prison thru NIC
- Certified Custody & Control Instructor through WLEA early in career
Ms Sides commented “This was just a job when I started in Lusk, it had great benefits and decent pay. It soon turned into a career for me. I volunteered to learn job responsibilities above my pay grades and was involved in many things at WWC to establish myself. WWC was a busy place and we were under the second round of construction when I went to the WHF. I took on WHF after a terrible murder of a nurse and we started construction there on my second day on the job. We had some work to do security wise (inmates managing the front gate was my first inclination) but the staff worked together as a team to move the facility forward with a sound security base. Three and half years later when I took on the role of Deputy Administrator over programs, I had a lot to learn because my focus had always been security because my Case Team Leaders and the Unit Managers were strong. Well with staff’s guidance, I learned risk/needs/responsivity, and case management. Also came with it were classification, education, religion and starting of implementing re-entry. But none of that was the challenge I had when Director Shannon asked me to consider Field Service Administrator. Boy did I have a learning curve but with input from staff and guidance from other senior managers, I learned the other side of corrections that really does control the offender/inmate population.”
“WDOC has a lot of great staff and it's been a privilege to get to do this type of work for as long as I have. I have learned as much from others or probably more than they ever did from me. I hope I have left my footprint in the sand for others to build upon. It's been a ride. Now it's time to pull up my boot straps (As my dad used to say) and see what else is out there.”