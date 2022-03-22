Daniel Shannon, the Director of the Department of Corrections introduced the Department’s Pandemic Response Plan. The plan details pandemic management related activities based upon transmission rates in each facility or community in which WDOC operates. This step is seen as further easing of operational restrictions imposed by Covid-19 due to the continued declining rates of infection in Wyoming.
Director Shannon said “It makes complete sense to base any operational decisions on local transmission rates of the virus. The introduction of this plan will allow operations in communities and/or facilities with little/low transmission rates to return to and remain under full normal operations, while imposing more operational restrictions where community/facility transmission rates are on the increase. This plan allows us the needed flexibility to manage our operations as the risks of infection dictate.”
The institutional/non-institutional plans takes a tier approach and each tier proscribes which restrictions are imposed based upon community transmission rates of the virus. In accordance with the plan as local area transmission rates increase then facility/field offices operations will accordingly become more restrictive based on the tiers.
The complete plan for facilities and for non-institutional locations can be viewed at the Wyoming Department of Corrections website via this link: https://corrections.wyo.gov/institutional-information