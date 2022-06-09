The United States Police Canine Association Region 14 Annual Certification was held in Cheyenne WY, on Saturday, June 3-5.

Wyoming Department of Corrections (WDOC) K9 teams, consisting of Sgt. Randall Speiser and K9 Copper, and Sgt. Jory Shoopman and K9 Zeke, both did well in the narcotics detection competition (1st and 3rd respectively).

USPCA Region 14 includes the states of Kansas, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Montana, Idaho, Washington, Oregon, California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, and Hawaii.

Annual Certifications in the disciplines of Patrol Work, Detection, and Tracking are hosted to measure that K-9 Teams across the United States are following carefully calculated standards.

Sgt. Speiser and K9 Copper won the “Top Dog” Kyle Hall Memorial Award for Outstanding Narcotic Detection Score.

Sgt. Shoopman and K9 Zeke, who won the Kyle Hall Memorial award in 2020 and 2021, won the Kim "Joe" Clingan Outstanding K9 Team Award.

This award is given out during a Regional Certification to any team that Joe and his panel of Judges, believe has had to overcome adversity to keep the K9 Team mission ready.

Congratulations to both teams for their outstanding work and performance for the WDOC!