Wyoming Department of Corrections Director Daniel Shannon is joining with Corrections Professionals all across the nation this week celebrating the outstanding work correctional employees perform.
Director Shannon is also appreciative to Governor Mark Gordon for his support in issuing the Governor’s Proclamation acknowledging this observance and extending his recognition to the staff of the Wyoming Department of Corrections.
“Public safety is our primary focus while creating environments where change can happen is a key component of our agency’s mission. The employees in our prisons and our probation and parole offices exemplify professionalism and integrity in often difficult and dangerous situations. I am privileged to work for the dedicated staff that make Wyoming safer for everyone.” said Director Shannon.
1984, President Ronald Reagan proclaimed the first full week of May as National Correctional Officers Week.