The Wyoming Department of Corrections announces the appointment of Wyoming Correctional Captain Jennifer Bohn as Assistant Warden of the Wyoming Honor and Conservation Camp (WHCC) effective March 30, 2022.
Assistant Warden Bohn was hired by the Department in March 2007 as an Executive Assistant at the WHCC. She has also held positions of Correctional Officer, Correctional Corporal, Correctional Sergeant, Correctional Caseworker, Correctional Lieutenant and Correctional Captain at the facility as well. Assistant Warden Bohn possesses an Associate Degree from Eastern Wyoming College and Ms. Bohn is a native of Newcastle, WY.
Director Shannon said “I am pleased to offer Assistant Warden Bohn the opportunity. I believe she was an excellent candidate and we are looking forward to her contributions to the Department at yet another level in her career.”
Assistant Warden Bohn commented “I am humbled and grateful to have this opportunity and look forward to serving staff of the facility and the Department in this new capacity.”