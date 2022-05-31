The Wyoming Department of Corrections announces the retirement of WWC Warden Rick Catron effective June 4, 2022.

Rick started his career at the United States Penitentiary in Lompoc California in 1977. He progressed to positions of more responsibility while there.

He then transferred to the Federal Medical Center in Lexington Kentucky. While at FMC Lexington, Rick was instrumental in opening and establishing an industrial unit at the United States Penitentiary in Marion Illinois. It is here Rick was promoted into a management position.

From there, he was promoted to a position of Industrial Manager at the Federal Prison Camp in Big Spring Texas and then to the Federal Correctional Institution in Loretto Pennsylvania. Rick was then Promoted to Central Office, Washington DC as the Senior Marketing Manager and eventually was promoted as the first Program Manager within Federal Prison Industries.

After working in Washington DC for 4 years, Rick was promoted to Superintendent of Industries at the Federal Correctional Facility in Danbury Connecticut. From Danbury, Rick was promoted to Associate Warden at the Federal Prison Complex in Florence Colorado. This tour of duty included supervision of the Industrial operations of the Super Max, Penitentiary, Medium Correctional Institution, and the Prison Camp. It is at Florence, in 2005, Rick retired from the Federal Bureau of Prison and took a position with Community Education Centers (private prison) as a Facility Director of an Adult Community Corrections Center in Colorado Springs and later the Casper Re-Entry Center in Casper Wyoming.

In 2017 Rick retired from the world of private prisons and was hired as the Warden of the Wyoming Women's Center. He held this position until his retirement on June 4, 2022.

Rick commented "my career has been a great ride. I would not have traded it for the world. The people I have met and the friends and colleges I have made have truly enriched my life. I saved the best tour for my last tour. Working with the staff at Lusk and the staff out of our Central Office of Cheyenne, has been a rewarding experience and one I will never forget."

Director Shannon thanked Warden Catron for his years of leadership and for his dedication to the Department and wished him luck in his retirement. Assistant Warden Timothy Lang will be Interim Warden until the Director appoints a replacement.