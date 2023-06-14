The Wyoming Department of Education seeks public comment on the proposed Chapter 56 Rules pertaining to WS 21-3-401(a): K-3 Reading Assessment and Intervention. Public comment may be submitted online, or via email by 11:59 p.m. on July 31, 2023. All public comments will be recorded verbatim, including the submitter’s name and city of residence, on the Secretary of State website as part of the rules promulgation process.
Educators and the public can attend a virtual public comment meeting to provide verbal input, Thursday, July 27, 2023, 5:30-7:00 p.m., or Friday, July 28, 2023, 11:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m. View the Chapter 56 public comment form and documents here.