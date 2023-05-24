Gina Clingerman of the Wyoming BLM will be presented with the IMCC Award by DEQ Director Todd Parfitt.

Todd Parfitt, Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality Director, will present the IMCC Public Outreach Award to Gina Clingerman of the Wyoming/Lander Bureau of Land Management (BLM) for her ongoing efforts in the Abandoned Mine Land Division’s (AML) Native Plants Project, providing sagebrush habitat restoration in Wyoming.

The Interstate Mining Compact Commission (IMCC) is a multi-state governmental organization supporting natural resources and environmental protection related to mining. The 26 member states are represented by their governors.

This national award recognizes Ms. Clingerman's development of the many partnerships in the program, most notably with the Lander Middle School, Wyoming Honor Farm, Institute for Applied Ecology, and The Nature Conservancy, among others.

The Lander Middle School will also be awarded the IMCC Mining Awareness Educator Award at the same presentation for the science teachers and students participating in the Sagebrush Steppe Educational Classes and Sagebrush Planting Activities.

Wyoming DEQ Abandoned Mine Land Division's valued partnership with BLM continues to address legacy mining safety and reclamation issues throughout the state. The AML Native Plants Project is an outgrowth of our shared goal of native plant habitat restoration on former mine sites.

When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Time: 1:45 PM

Location: Lander Middle School, 755 Jefferson St., Lander, WY