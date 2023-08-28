The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality’s (DEQ) Solid and Hazardous Waste Division (SHWD) recently participated in the Wyoming Solid Waste & Recycling Association Annual Conference (WSWRA) in Evanston, Wyoming.
WSWRA is a nonprofit organization dedicated to bettering the lives of Wyoming residents through the proper management of solid waste. The organization provides a platform for networking with solid waste and recycling professionals from the region to promote best management practices. The Annual Conference has been held for over 20 years and provides an opportunity to discuss solid waste management issues.
This year, attendees toured the Uinta County’s landfills and the City of Evanston’s recycling operations, and participated in presentations addressing topics such as safety, landfill operation and efficiencies, recycling to reduce waste, and many other solid waste topics over the course of two days.
Several DEQ employees attended the networking event, including the manager of the Cease & Transfer and Landfill Remediation Programs Craig McOmie. Craig serves as DEQ’s representative on the WSWRA Board of Directors and facilitated a roundtable discussion on dealing with difficult to manage waste streams such as lithium-ion batteries.
DEQ’s Solid Waste Permitting & Corrective Action Program Manager Jody Weikart provided a regulatory update which included an overview of the 2023 solid waste training program, rulemaking efforts, grant opportunities, and highlighted some of the State’s solid waste facilities’ accomplishments in 2023. Additionally, Jody facilitated DEQ training and testing for municipal solid waste landfill operators and managers to stay current with their certifications.
“The Annual WSWRA Conference is something the DEQ solid waste team looks forward to every year. It provides us an opportunity to answer questions and to see how we can better support Wyoming’s solid waste community,” remarked Jody.
Next year’s annual WSWRA Conference is planned for August 19th through August 21st in Casper. For questions regarding the annual WSWRA Conference please visit WSWRA’s website, https://wswra.com/.