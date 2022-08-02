Wyoming At Work logo

Economic Indicators Update as of June 30, 2022

The MACRO Report is a quarterly publication comprised of charts focusing on employment, energy, state revenues, and other indicators that provide an overview of Wyoming’s economy.

Summary: State revenues stay strong amid high oil and natural gas prices. Employment numbers show continued year-over-year growth, but still have not reached pre-pandemic levels.

Negatives:

  1. Oil and gas jobs are still recovering slowly from the pandemic.
  2. Real GDP in the first quarter of 2022 declined by almost 10% at an annualized rate from the previous quarter, more than the Rocky Mountain region and the United States.
  3. Natural gas production year-to-date through April is down 6.9% compared to last year.

Positives: 

  1. The unemployment rate is 3.2% for the first time since 2008.
  2. Oil and natural gas prices remain high, leading the way for increased state revenues.
  3. Severance tax collections in the past three months (April-June) of fiscal year 2022 are up 43.8% compared to the same three months in fiscal year 2021.

Employment: Unemployment Rate Stays Low; Total Jobs Still Have Yet to  Return to Pre-Pandemic Levels.

State-wide employment in May 2022 increased by 5,400 jobs (+1.9%) when compared to May 2021.

The mining sector increased year-over-year by 800 jobs (+5.4%).

Leisure & hospitality and construction recorded strong year-overyear job increases, up 2,000 jobs (+5.7%) and 1,600 jobs (+7.7%), respectively.

Casper experienced an increase in jobs of 500 (+1.3%) while Cheyenne experienced an increase of 900 (+1.9%) in a May year-over-year comparison.

