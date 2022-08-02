Economic Indicators Update as of June 30, 2022

The MACRO Report is a quarterly publication comprised of charts focusing on employment, energy, state revenues, and other indicators that provide an overview of Wyoming’s economy.

Summary: State revenues stay strong amid high oil and natural gas prices. Employment numbers show continued year-over-year growth, but still have not reached pre-pandemic levels.

Negatives:

Oil and gas jobs are still recovering slowly from the pandemic. Real GDP in the first quarter of 2022 declined by almost 10% at an annualized rate from the previous quarter, more than the Rocky Mountain region and the United States. Natural gas production year-to-date through April is down 6.9% compared to last year.

Positives:

The unemployment rate is 3.2% for the first time since 2008. Oil and natural gas prices remain high, leading the way for increased state revenues. Severance tax collections in the past three months (April-June) of fiscal year 2022 are up 43.8% compared to the same three months in fiscal year 2021.

Employment: Unemployment Rate Stays Low; Total Jobs Still Have Yet to Return to Pre-Pandemic Levels.

State-wide employment in May 2022 increased by 5,400 jobs (+1.9%) when compared to May 2021.

The mining sector increased year-over-year by 800 jobs (+5.4%).

Leisure & hospitality and construction recorded strong year-overyear job increases, up 2,000 jobs (+5.7%) and 1,600 jobs (+7.7%), respectively.

Casper experienced an increase in jobs of 500 (+1.3%) while Cheyenne experienced an increase of 900 (+1.9%) in a May year-over-year comparison.