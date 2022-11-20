From CNN: "A 22-year-old gunman entered an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, just before midnight Saturday and immediately opened fire, killing at least five people and injuring 25 others, before patrons confronted and stopped him, police said Sunday.

The suspect in the shooting at Club Q was identified as Anderson Lee Aldrich, according to Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez. He used a long rifle in the shooting, and two firearms were found at the scene, Vasquez said."

Statement from Wyoming Equality

Wyoming Equality is appalled and deeply saddened by last night’s shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs. This atrocity comes immediately before Trans Day of Remembrance, when we remember and honor trans and non-binary people who died violently in the last year.

Scott Cheney of the Wyoming Aids Alliance and the Stilettos drag troupe writes “In our safe places, we seek to create a place of happiness and joy. But there are people in this world who hate us. And it is too easy for those people to enact their hate in devastating ways. We will mourn our friends and allies, but this action of hate will not stop us; it will only create a force within us because, if we are to give up, then hate wins.”

It is impossible to divorce the murder of five people in a queer space from the broader rhetoric in our country. The conversation around LGBTQ people in our country, including in Wyoming, has fueled too much hate. Falsehoods and fears, disseminated every day by news outlets, amplified by public ignorance, and given an air of legitimacy by anti-LGBTQ legislation, can be tied directly to what happened last night.

This conversation must improve. Wyoming must hold itself accountable. To spread or validate misinformation is to be complicit in exactly this kind of violence. This holds especially true for leaders in Wyoming: legislators, educators, and journalists.

Casper and Cheyenne have set a positive example with their biased crime ordinances, as has Laramie with its anti-discrimination ordinance. While ordinances like this cannot prevent what happened in Colorado Springs, they give communities vital tools to respond.

The only prevention for what happened last night is for communities to stand up against hate and bigotry. And this is what we ask of Wyoming:

Reach out to support your LGBTQ friends and neighbors: Send a text or call them- we need to know you care.

Demand that conversations in our state that do not actively fuel violence: Hold media and community leaders accountable for what they say, and how they say it.

We’ll provide updates with information on how to support those directly affected as soon as we have information.