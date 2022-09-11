One of Wyoming’s most anticipated events will return this fall after a pandemic-related hiatus. Wyoming Equality’s Drag Queen Bingo: Border War, taking place at Terry Bison Ranch on September 24th at 8:00pm, will feature some of the best drag performers from Wyoming and Colorado.
Drag Queen Bingo: Border War is an important fundraiser for Wyoming Equality (WE). A statewide nonprofit, WE advocates for LGBTQ+ Wyomingites of all ages, with special focus areas of youth support and healthcare.
A lineup including audience favorites, led by Oblivia, Queen of the Clueless (Wyoming) and Khrys’taal (Colorado), will trade barbs and wage lip-sync battles on behalf of their home states. Event-goers can win a wide range of prizes and bid in a silent auction. A fully stocked bar and a catered nacho bar will round out the amenities.
“So many Wyomingites appreciate the opportunity to support their LGBTQ+ friends and neighbors, while having a great time with great people” says WE Deputy Director Ammon Medina. “Every dollar raised at this event goes right back to Wyoming Equality’s essential work in the state.”
Medina adds that “now, more than ever, the work this event supports is vital. We’ve seen a vast majority of LGBTQ+ Wyomingites identify things like healthcare and community support, especially in schools, as essential to their wellbeing. Events like this help us tackle obstacles this community faces daily.”
To purchase tickets for Drag Queen Bingo: Border War, visit www.WyomingEquality.org or call (307) 222-8178. Tickets cost $25 each, and a VIP table (10 seats) costs $400.