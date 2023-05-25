Book banning has come to Laramie County. A small but vocal group, dedicated to vilifying educators and banning books, wants to change the LCSD#1 policies around obtaining and distributing books. Using lists from out-of-state organizations, more than 100 books have been targeted so far to be removed or restricted in school libraries.
Wyoming Families for Freedom, a coalition of citizens advocating for educators, books, and the First Amendment, will host a Town Hall Tuesday, May 30th 6:30-8:00 PM at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Cheyenne, 3005 Thomes Avenue, to inform the public on what is happening in Laramie County and how the community can get involved.
Group member Marcie Kindred noted changing the policy would be both costly to implement and problematic. Among targeted books, nearly 40% feature LGBTQ+ stories or authors while 32% feature minority stories or authors. “Students need access to books featuring a wide diversity of the human experience, because our students represent a wide diversity of the human experience. These books develop students' empathy and allow them to feel seen. Banning or restricting books is not a Wyoming value, we don’t want the government telling students what they can read, especially when there is already a policy in place for parents who wish to restrict access to books for their own children.” Said Kindred.
The Town Hall comes ahead of the June 5, 2023 Board of Trustees meeting. Information about the proposal to change library policies are expected to be introduced as well as a potential attempt to define what “sexually explicit” means in the context of books. This action was ordered by members of the board during a February 2023 work session.