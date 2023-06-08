On Monday, June 5, 2023 Laramie County School District #1's Board of Trustees held its final meeting of the school year. During the meeting, a small group of citizens we're permitted to disrupt the meeting, violate rules of decorum, heckle students, spread misinformation, and spew bigoted hate speech directed at the LGBTQ+ community. Chairman Tim Bolin displayed a total lack of leadership at the meeting, falsely claiming the community is split 50/50 on the issue of banning books, changing policy, and adopting a definition of "sexually explicit" for books that will most certainly lead to lawsuits and book challenges that will cost the district exorbitant amounts of money.

Wyoming Families for Freedom, a coalition of citizens advocating for educators, books, and the First Amendment, asks the Board of Trustees to address the harmful comments and misinformation that was allowed to go unchallenged at Monday's meeting. District staff, and our diverse student body deserve a Board that serves the entire district, not a few dozen agitators pushing political agendas dictated by an out-of-state organization that does not represent Wyoming Values. We ask the board to do their job and present factual information about book policy and community demand to ban or restrict access to books.

Factual Information

Of the a little more than 13,000 students in the district parents or guardians of 41 students have requested to opt out of books. This fraction of less then 1% is demanding an expensive overhaul of Library Policy at the expense of the Laramie County Taxpayer.

Librarians are highly skilled professionals who curate a diverse collection of materials for a diverse student body. Materials in libraries are reviewed to be age appropriate.

The current system already gives every parent or guardian full control to censor books for their own students without infringing on the rights of others. Librarians and District staff have worked hard to create a system that accommodates the needs of all district families.

Examples of Disinformation.

Allegations that sexually explicit books are available to all grades. Materials curated by professional librarians are rated for age appropriateness and only available in the collections available to older students. Book banners rely on bad faith arguments and false information to push their agenda.

Allegations that books are pornographic. Speakers noted purchasing pornography requires an ID, therefore it should not be provided in libraries. This is a misrepresentation of the materials currently in the library. Sexual content, even explicit sexual content, is not pornography when the material is considered in whole to have literary merit. This precedent is codified in Wyoming State Statute 6-4-301

Allegations that the Bible or books about or for people of the Christian faith are banned from school libraries. A simple search of the High Schools' collections shows ample books for any student interested in exploring the Bible or their Christian faith.

Allegations that LGBTQ+ community members are pushing "Queer pornography" on children. The attacks on the LGBTQ+ community and applauded by those who support the banning of books heard at the 6/5 meeting were beyond the bounds of decency and the rules of decorum Chairman Bolin is duty-bound to enforce.

Group organizer, Megan Barr asks the community to support LGBTQ+ students and educators after Monday's hateful display. "Imagine you’ve been told your whole life that you are a sinful abomination and your world is full of small homophobic encounters- then you show up to a meeting and listen to someone say you are evil and dangerous and recruiting kids for abuse and no one says a word." Said Barr, adding "Trustees have a duty to represent the entire district, Chairman Bolin gave hate speech a public platform, and his silence speaks volumes about his and other trustees political agenda to silence the voices and stories of the LGBTQ+ community."

The full LCSD#1 Board Meeting can be viewed at the following link. Changes to Library Policy are discussed beginning at the 1 hour 28 minute mark. Public comments begin at the 2 hour 45 minute mark.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IfpZxx3e_vo