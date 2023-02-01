Cowboy Football Announces Transfers, New High School Signees and New Preferred Walk-ons.

University of Wyoming Football announced 21 new commitments to its 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Wednesday's announcement came on the first day of college football's National Signing Day for the regular signing period.

Wednesday's group of commitments included: eight new transfers, of which three are scholarship players and five are preferred walk-ons, and 13 new high school commitments, of which five are scholarship players and eight are preferred walk-ons.

"Our coaching staff continued to have a focused recruiting effort led by Gordie Haug, our Executive Director of Recruiting," said Wyoming head football coach Craig Bohl. "We were able to continue to identify our needs and were able to add great value to our roster, with high school signees, transfers, junior college signees and preferred walk-ons.

"We're excited about this group and what they bring to our team for the future. This caps off an excellent recruiting class for 2023."

The three new scholarship transfers announced Wednesday include: wide receiver Ayir Asante from Holy Cross, wide receiver Devin Boddie Jr. from Vanderbilt and safety Tyrecus Davis from Navarro Community College.

The five new high school scholarship signees include: offensive lineman Nathan Geiger from Highlands Ranch, Colo.; running back Tyler Jacklich of Modesto, Calif.; offensive lineman Brandt Rice of Wausau, Wis.; safety Jones Thomas from Fort Collins, Colo.; and offensive lineman Kuba Tyszka of Norridge, Ill.

The eight new scholarship players join a class of 14 recruits, who signed with the Cowboys on the Early Signing Date of Dec. 21, 2022, and bring the total scholarship players in Wyoming's 2023 Recruiting Class to 22.

Of the 13 preferred walk-ons joining Cowboy Football, Wyoming fans across the state will recognize many of the names as five of the 13 played their high school football in the state of Wyoming. Those five former Wyoming high school players include: transfer defensive lineman Lucas Chappell , who played his high school football at Star Valley High in Afton, Wyo., before attending Snow Community College this past fall; and transfer defensive back Jevon Davis , who is originally from Casper,Wyo., before playing at Black Hills State from 2020-22. Wyoming's three new high school preferred walk-ons from the state of Wyoming include: offensive lineman Abraham Bangoura from Laramie; defensive tackle Cody Crawford of Casper; and wide receiver Kayden LaFramboise from Gillette.

The eight preferred walk-ons from outside the state of Wyoming are: transfers Ethan Day (DE, Modesto C.C, Calif.); Dante Gavito (OL, Fort Lewis College, Colo.); and Daylen Wilson (DB, Cal Lutheran); and high school seniors Jaxon Galica (DL, Oshkosh, Wis.); Cooper Mailand (FB/TE, Dallas, Texas); Miles Tucker (S, Pleasanton, Calif.); Jordan Turnbull (DE, Evergreen, Colo.); and Wyatt Walters (OL, Aurora, Colo.).

The regular signing period for NCAA Division I football teams began on Wednesday, Feb. 1 and will run through Saturday, April 1.

Highlights of Wyoming's Eight New Scholarship Signees

• Ayir Asante is transferring to Wyoming from Holy Cross, an NCAA Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) school in Worcester, Mass. Asante earned Second Team All-Patriot League honors at wide receiver for the Crusaders in three consecutive seasons (2019, '20 and '21)

• Devin Boddie Jr. comes to Wyoming from Vanderbilt University of the SEC where he was part of the Commodores' program the past four seasons as a wide receiver. His best season came in 2021 when he ranked fourth on the team, catching 29 passes for 263 yards. He was rated as a three-star recruit coming out of high school in Memphis, Tenn.

• Tyrecus Davis joined the Cowboy Football program in the spring of 2023 from Navarro Community College in Corsicana, Texas, where he earned Second Team All-Southwest Junior College Football Conference honors as a cornerback in 2022.

• Nathan Geiger was named a Second Team All-State Class 5A selection as an offensive lineman in 2022 at Thunder Ridge High School in Highlands Ranch,Colo., as presented by CHSAANow.com, ColoradoPreps.com and MaxPreps. Class 5A is the largest classification in the state of Colorado.

• Tyler Jacklich is rated as a three-star recruit by 247 Sports as a running back. His senior season at Central Catholic High School in Modesto, Calif., he was selected as the NorCal Offensive Player of the Year and ranked No. 3 in the state of California in rushing, with 2,278 rushing yards on 201 carries and scored 32 touchdowns. Jacklich was honored as an All-State running back by both MaxPreps and CalHi Sports.

• Brandt Rice , an offensive lineman, comes to Wyoming from Wausau West High School in Wausau, Wis., and is rated as a three-star recruit by 247 Sports, which also ranks him as the No. 5 overall recruit in the state of Wisconsin in the 2023 recruiting class.

• Jones Thomas , from Poudre High School in Fort Collins, Colo., was named an Honorable Mention Colorado All-State Class 5A selection in 2022 as a safety and wide receiver. The All-State team is presented by CHSAANow.com, ColoradoPreps.com and MaxPreps. Class 5A is the largest classification in the state. Thomas was named the Front Range League Defensive Player of the Year as a senior. He also earned Honorable Mention Academic All-State honors.

•Kuba Tyszka played offensive tackle and defensive end for Ridgewood High School in Norridge, Ill, in the Chicago metropolitan area. In 2022 Tyszka helped lead the Rebels to the first round of the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) Class 4A State Playoffs. A multi-sport athlete, Tyszka threw the discus and shot put and qualified for the 2022 IHSA Class 2A State Championships in the shot put after finishing second in the IHSA Sectionals.

•Of Wyoming's eight scholarship players signed on Wednesday, six earned All-State honors in high school.

Highlights of Wyoming's 13 preferred walk-ons announced on Wednesday

•One was rated as a three-star recruit by 247 Sports. That was safety Miles Tucker of Amador Valley High School in Pleasanton, Calif.

•Five played their high school football in the state of Wyoming.

•Seven earned All-State honors during their careers.

Bios on Each of Wyoming Football's New Commitments

Bios on the student-athletes who committed to the Wyoming Cowboys on Wednesday, Feb. 1 follow.

Attached with this story is also a roster that breaks down this group of 21 commitments who will join a group of 14 individuals who signed with the Cowboys during the early signing period in December.

2023 Transfer Commitments (8)

Ayir Asante WR 6-0 174 Sr. Franklin Township, N.J. (Holy Cross)

Ayir Asante is transferring to Wyoming from Holy Cross, an NCAA Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) school in Worcester, Mass. Asante earned Second Team All-Patriot League honors at wide receiver for the Crusaders in three consecutive seasons (2019, '20 and '21) as voted on by Patriot League head coaches. He also was named Second Team All-Patriot League by Phil Steele in 2021. Asante was selected as an Honorable Mention Freshman All-American by Hero Sports in 2019. He was honored as the Patriot League Offensive Player of the Week once during his junior season of 2021. Twice during his freshman season of 2019, he was named Patriot League Rookie of the Week. Over his career at Holy Cross, he caught 117 passes for 1,718 yards and scored 16 receiving touchdowns. Including kick return and rushing yardage, he totaled 2.273 all-purpose yards. In 2022, Asante caught 21 passes for 458 yards and five receiving touchdowns, while averaging 21.81 yards per catch with a long reception of 53 yards. He also returned five kickoffs for 71 yards in '22 and totaled 537 all-purpose yards. Asante helped lead Holy Cross to their fourth consecutive league title in '22, with a 12-1 overall record and a 6-0 Patriot League mark. Holy Cross entered the 2022 FCS Playoffs as the No. 8 seed, earning them a first round bye. In the second round, they defeated New Hampshire, 35-19. The Crusaders lost in the quarterfinal round to eventual FCS National Champion South Dakota State, 42-21. The Crusaders earned a spot in the FCS playoffs all four years Asante played at Holy Cross, with the 2022 quarterfinal being their best finish. Asante played for Holy Cross head football coach Bob Chesney. Asante played his high school football at St. Peter's Preparatory School in Jersey City, N.J. He earned First Team All-State honors for non-public schools as a senior and helped lead St. Peter's Prep to two consecutive runner-up finishes in the state football playoffs. Asante was also part of his track and field team's 4 x 200-meter state championship team. He played for head football coach Rich Hansen at St. Peter's Prep.

Devin Boddie Jr. WR 5-11 175 Jr. Memphis, Tenn. (Vanderbilt)

Devin Boddie Jr. comes to Wyoming from Vanderbilt University of the SEC where he was part of the Commodores' program the past four seasons. His best season came in 2021 when he ranked fourth on the team, catching 29 passes for 263 yards and scoring one touchdown vs. Stanford, while appearing in 12 games. His longest reception of the '21 season went for 61 yards and was also the longest of any Commodore in the 2021 season. In 2022, he played in six games, catching three passes for 61 yards with his long reception being a 38-yard reception against Hawai'i. A very successful high school player in the state of Tennessee, Boddie played his senior year of high school football at Whitehaven High School in Memphis, Tenn., where he was rated a three-star recruit by ESPN, Rivals and 247 Sports and earned All-State honors. Entering his senior season of high school, he was ranked by 247 Sports as the No. 23 best recruit in the state of Tennessee. He transferred to Whitehaven High for his senior season and led his team to an 11-4 record and the 2018 Class 6A State Championship Game, finishing as the state runner-up. He finished his high school career playing in the Tennessee East-West All-Star Classic. In 2016 and '17, he led Lausanne Collegiate High School in Memphis to back-to-back state championships -- the Division II Class A Championship in 2016, with a perfect 14-0 record, and the Division II Class 2A State Championship in 2017, with a perfect 13-0 mark. He chose Vanderbilt over Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Purdue and Virginia. He majored in medicine, health and society at Vanderbilt.

Lucas Chappell DL 6-3 255 Fr. Afton, Wyo. (Snow C.C., Utah)

Lucas Chappell will join the Wyoming Football in the spring of 2023. Chappell originally was admitted to and planned to attend the Air Force Academy, but later decided that was not the career path he wanted to pursue. He attended Snow College in the 2022 fall semester. Chappell was named to the Casper Star-Tribune Super 25 Team his senior season of 2021 at Star Valley High School. He was named All-State Class 3A for three consecutive seasons in 2019, '20 and '21. Chappell was also selected to and played in the Wyoming North-South Shrine Bowl in the summer of 2022. He played defensive end and offensive tackle in high school. He was credited with 43 tackles, including 4.0 sacks and 5.0 tackles for loss as a senior. Chappell also had one pick six and one scoop and score his senior season at Star Valley High. For his career, he totaled 85 tackles, 9.0 sacks, 7.0 tackles for loss, scored two defensive touchdowns and two offensive TDs, along with recording 150 pancake blocks. He helped lead Star Valley to Wyoming Class 3A State Championships in 2019 and 2021 as a starter and was a freshman in 2018 when Star Valley also captured the state title. Chappell played for head football coach McKay Young at Star Valley High School.

Jevon Davis DB 6-0 205 Jr. Casper, Wyo. (Black Hills State)

Jevon Davis transferred to Wyoming in the spring of 2023 from Black Hills State, where he began his college career in the COVID season of 2020. In his sophomore season of 2022, Davis appeared in 10 games for the Yellow Jackets and was credited with 12 tackles. He played his high school football at Kelly Walsh High School in Casper, Wyo. His senior season of 2019, Davis earned Second Team Class 4A All-East Conference honors as both a defensive back and punter. He also earned All-State honors in the 2020 Indoor Track and Field season as part of Kelly Walsh's 4 x 200 State Championship Relay Team. During his high school career at Kelly Walsh High, he played for head coaches Jon Vance and Aaron Makelky. Davis' older sister, Jerayah Davis, was an All-America sprinter and long jumper at the University of Wyoming, who ended her career in the 2018-19 season.

Tyrecus Davis CB 5-10 180 Jr. Greenville, Texas (Navarro C.C., Texas)

Tyrecus Davis joined the Cowboy Football program in the spring of 2023 from Navarro Community College in Corsicana, Texas, where he played the last three seasons. Davis began his college career in the COVID season of 2020 and continued playing for the Bulldogs in the 2021 and '22 seasons. His final season, he earned Second Team All-Southwest Junior College Football Conference honors in voting by conference coaches. During the 2022 season, Davis was a starter on a Navarro team that was ranked as high as No. 6 in the nation in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) rankings. Over his junior-college career, he played in 26 games and was credited with 80 total tackles, five interceptions for 57 yards, 13 pass breakups and two forced fumbles. He returned one interception for a touchdown and scored another touchdown on a fumble recovery during his career. His final season, he totaled 32 tackles, intercepted two passes and tallied eight pass breakups for his best season as a Bulldog. He was also utilized as a punt returner and kickoff returner during the 2022 season. Davis played for head coaches Ryan Taylor and Scott Parr during his three seasons at Navarro. Davis was also recruited by Colorado State, San Jose State and UTEP.

Ethan Day DE 6-4 235 So. Copperopolis, Calif. (Modesto C.C., Calif.)

Ethan Day came to Wyoming in the spring of 2023 after playing one season at Modesto Community College in Modesto, Calif., in 2022. He earned Honorable Mention All-Valley Conference honors as a freshman at Modesto C.C. Day was a part of a Modesto team that finished the 2022 season tied for No. 17 in the Final 2022 JC Athletic Bureau Poll of California Community College Football Coaches. He played in nine of Modesto's 11 games in 2022, recording 16 total tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss for 28 yards and 3.0 sacks for 18 yards. Day had a season-high four tackles in Modesto's season finale against the eventual California Junior College State Champion, College of San Mateo. Modesto met San Mateo in the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) Northern Region State Semifinals. Day had a season best 2.0 tackles for loss versus Fresno City and his 3.0 sacks came in three separate games. He played for head football coach Rusty Stivers at Modesto C.C. Day played his high school football at Ripon High School in Ripon, Calif., where he earned All-Region honors as a senior. He was also selected to and played in the 2022 Bay Area Cali Classic High School Senior Bowl. His Valley Team defeated the Bay Area Team 28-21 in overtime, and Day was named the Valley Team's Defensive MVP. He was also named the Outstanding Defensive Player of the Trans-Valley League as a senior. Day recorded 70 tackles, 7.0 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks and five forced fumbles his senior season. He played for head football coach Chris Musseman at Ripon High.

Dante Gavito OL 6-3 275 So. Fort Lupton, Colo. (Fort Lewis College)

Dante Gavito will come to Wyoming in the spring of 2023 after playing his freshman season of college football at Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colo., in 2022. He played in eight of Fort Lewis' 10 games and started six as a true freshman. He will come to Wyoming with three years of eligibility remaining. Gavito played his high school football at Mead High School in Longmont, Colo., where he earned First Team All-State Class 3A honors as presented by CHSAANow.com, ColoradoPreps.com and MaxPreps his senior season of 2021. Also in his senior season, he helped lead Mead High to a 10-3 record as the Mavericks advanced all the way to the Colorado Class 3A State Championship Game before losing by only four points, 17-21, to Fort Morgan. Gavito was a three-year letterwinner in football and two-year letterwinner in baseball at Mead High. Gavito played for head football coach Jason Klatt at Mead High.

Daylen Wilson DB 5-11 175 Jr. Pasadena, Calif. (Cal Lutheran)

Daylen Wilson is transferring to Wyoming in the spring of 2023 from Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, Calif. In 10 games during the 2022 season, Wilson was credited with 24 total tackles, including 17 solo stops, one interception, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, four pass breakups, 1.0 sack and 1.5 tackles for loss. He played a key role in a fourth-quarter comeback win versus Pacific Lutheran, recovering a fumble and intercepting a pass in the fourth quarter to help preserve Cal Lutheran's 17-14 victory. Wilson had a career high seven tackles in a 35-27 win over Puget Sound, and had five tackles and a season best two pass breakups vs. Pomona-Pitzer. In his redshirt freshman season of 2021, he had a season best five tackles in a 25-21 road victory at Puget Sound and the next week had a career best three pass breakups in a 35-14 win vs. La Verne. Wilson played for head football coach Anthony Lugo at Cal Lutheran. Wilson played his high school football at Monrovia High in Monrovia, Calif. He earned Second Team All-Valley honors as a high school senior in 2019 as a wide receiver/defensive back. He was credited with 35 total tackles as a high school senior with 29 solo tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss and two interceptions. Wilson also caught 45 passes for 890 yards and had 11 receiving touchdowns. He concluded the 2019 season with 1,215 all-purpose yards, including receiving, rushing, kick and punt return yardage. Wilson helped lead Monrovia High to a 10-2 record and the quarterfinals of the 2019 CIF Southern Section Division 9 Playoffs. He played for head coach Chris Williams at Monrovia High.

2023 High-School Commitments (13)

Abraham Bangoura OL 6-5 250 Fr. Laramie, Wyo. (Laramie)

Abraham Bangoura earned Second Team Class 4A All-State honors as an offensive lineman from the Wyoming Coaches Association in 2022. He also earned First Team Class 4A East All-Conference honors as an offensive lineman in 2022. Bangoura was credited with 22 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, four fumble recoveries and two pass breakups as a defensive end for the Plainsmen his senior season. A multi-sport athlete at Laramie High, he also played basketball, soccer and participated in track and field. He played for head football coach Paul Ronga at Laramie High School. He was also recruited by Colorado State.

Cody Crawford DT 6-1 280 Fr. Casper, Wyo. (Natrona County)

Cody Crawford was named to the 2022 Casper Star-Tribune Super 25 team. Crawford was a First Team Class 4A All-State selection as both an offensive lineman and defensive lineman by the Wyoming Coaches Association in 2022. He was also the Unanimous selection as the Class 4A All-State Lineman of the Year. Crawford was a First Team Class 4A West All-Conference honoree as both an offensive lineman and defensive lineman in 2022, and was named the Class 4A West Lineman of the Year. He was credited with 54 total tackles as a senior, including 5.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, one fumble recovery, two pass breakups and one safety. Crawford was part of a Natrona County defense that led Class 4A in total defense in 2022, allowing opponents only 238 yards per game. The Mustangs also led Class 4A in rushing defense in 2022, holding opponents to only 82 rushing yards per game. He played for head football coach Steve Harshman at Natrona County High School.

Jaxon Galica DL 6-5 230 Fr. Oshkosh, Wis. (Oshkosh West)

Jaxon Galica earned Honorable Mention All-Fox Valley Association All-Conference honors as a senior in 2022. Galica was also honored as an Academic All-State recipient by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association. Academic All-State honors require a student-athlete to achieve a minimum 3.75 cumulative grade point average. Galica played for head coaches Duane Hartkopf and Ben Mathe at Oshkosh West.

Nathan Geiger OL 6-5 265 Fr. Highlands Ranch, Colo. (Thunder Ridge)

Nathan Geiger was named a Second Team All-State Class 5A selection in 2022 as presented by CHSAANow.com, ColoradoPreps.com and MaxPreps. Class 5A is the largest classification in the state of Colorado. Geiger also was a Unanimous First Team All-Conference selection in '22 and was credited with 13 pancake blocks. He helped lead his Thunder Ridge team to an 11-2 record his senior season and the quarterfinals of the Colorado Class 5A State Championship before losing to eventual state champion Cherry Creek. In 2021 as a junior, Geiger was also a First Team All-Conference honoree. He played for head football coach Doug Nisenson at Thunder Ridge High. Geiger was also recruited by Arizona State.

Tyler Jacklich RB 6-3 205 Fr. Modesto, Calif. (Central Catholic)

Tyler Jacklich is rated as a three-star recruit by 247 Sports. His senior season, he was selected as the NorCal Offensive Player of the Year and ranked No. 3 in the state of California in rushing, with 2,278 rushing yards on 201 carries and scored 32 touchdowns. Jacklich was honored as an All-State running back by both MaxPreps and CalHi Sports. He was named his conference's Offensive MVP. Jacklich led Central Catholic to an 8-5 record and a 5-0 league record to win the Valley Oak League. His Central Catholic High team advanced to the semifinals of the 2022 Sac-Joaquin Section Playoffs. Central Catholic entered the playoffs as the No. 5 seed and defeated No. 4 seed Monterey Trail in the quarterfinals before losing to No. 1 seed and eventual Section Champion Folsom in the semis. Jacklich played for head football coach Roger Canepa at Central Catholic.

Kayden LaFramboise WR 6-4 195 Fr. Gillette, Wyo. (Thunder Basin)

Kayden LaFramboise was named to the 2022 Casper Star-Tribune Super 25 team. LaFramboise was a Unanimous First Team Class 4A All-State selection as a wide receiver and was a Second Team selection as a defensive back by the Wyoming Coaches Association in 2022. He was a Unanimous First Team Class 4A West All-Conference selection as a wide receiver in 2022, and was also a First Team Class 4A West All-Conference honoree as a defensive back. LaBramboise led Class 4A in receiving in 2002. His 81 receptions, 1,151 total receiving yards and 115.1 receiving yards per game were all tops in the state in Class 4A. He scored 13 receiving touchdowns, which ranked No. 2 in the state of Wyoming. LaFramboise added 131 rushing yards and three rushing TDs. LaFramboise's Thunder Basin team was the No. 1 passing offense in Class 4A in 2022. Thunder Basin averaged 268 passing yards per game. The Bolts also led Class 4A in total offense, averaging 437 total yards per game. LaFramboise had the top single-game receiving performance of the 2022 season in Class 4A, with 242 receiving yards on 16 receptions and three touchdowns versus Cheyenne East. He had a season high 18 catches versus Sheridan and had a season high four TD receptions against Cheyenne South. LaBramboise added 42 tackles from his defensive back position, including 24 solo tackles, two interceptions and seven pass breakups. He played for head football coach Trent Pikula at Thunder Basin High School. He was also recruited by Idaho State.

Cooper Mailand FB/TE 6-2 220 Fr. Dallas, Texas (Parish Episcopal)

Cooper Mailand was a leader of a Parish Episcopal School team that won four consecutive Texas State Football Championships in the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools (TAPPS). He played linebacker and fullback in high school. His senior season of 2022, Mailand received TAPPS Division 1 Second Team All-State honors and First Team All-District 1 at linebacker. He also achieved Academic All-State honors in 2022. As a junior in 2021, he earned TAPPS Division 1 First Team All-District 1 honors at linebacker. During the 2022 season, Mailand was credited with 157 total tackles, including 62 solo stops. He averaged 12.1 tackles per game, had 17.0 tackles for loss, 6.0 sacks, seven quarterback hurries, two interceptions, three pass breakups, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble. For his career, he totaled 412 tackles, including 121 solo tackles, 34.5 tackles for loss, 10.0 sacks, 15 quarterback hurries two interceptions, 12 pass breakups, three fumble recoveries and four forced fumbles. Mailand played for head football coach Daniel Novakov at Parish Episcopal.

Brandt Rice OL 6-5 290 Fr. Wausau, Wis. (Wausau West)

Brandt Rice is rated as a three-star recruit by 247 Sports, which also ranks him as the No. 5 overall recruit in the state of Wisconsin in the 2023 recruiting class. He was named High Honorable Mention All-State by the Associated Press in 2022, and was named All-Region 1 for Large Schools in the state of Wisconsin by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association. He helped lead Wausau West High to a 9-2 record in 2022 and the second round of the Wisconsin Division 1 Playoffs. Division 1 is the largest classification in Wisconsin. Rice played for head football coaches Jason Foster and Matthew Johnson during his high school career. Rice was also recruited by Air Force, Army, Columbia, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Ohio, San Jose State and Western Michigan.

Jones Thomas S 6-2 180 Fr. Fort Collins, Colo. (Poudre)

Jones Thomas was named an Honorable Mention Colorado All-State Class 5A selection in 2022 as a safety and wide receiver. The All-State team is presented by CHSAANow.com, ColoradoPreps.com and MaxPreps. Class 5A is the largest classification in the state. Thomas was named the Front Range League Defensive Player of the Year as a senior. He also earned Honorable Mention Academic All-State honors. In 2022, Thomas was credited with an amazing 114 tackles from his safety position. He intercepted four passes for 79 yards and returned one for a touchdown. Thomas also recovered two fumbles. As a wide receiver, he caught 44 passes for 578 yards and scored seven receiving TDs. He added 64 rushing yards, 120 kickoff return yards, 50 yards in punt returns and 79 yards on interceptions for 891 all-purpose yards. Thomas scored 10 total TDs in the '22 season -- seven receiving, one rushing, one on an interception return and one on a fumble recovery. Over his high school career, he totalled 200 total tackles and averaged 9.5 tackles per game in 21 games. He helped lead Poudre to a 7-4 record as a senior and the first round of the Colorado Class 5A State Playoffs. He had 17 tackles for the Impalas in the first round playoff game vs. Legend High School. An outstanding track and field athlete, he placed fifth in the 300-meter hurdles at the 2022 Colorado Class 5A State Championships. He was also part of Poudre's fourth-place 4 x 400 meter relay team at the '22 State Championships and the Impalas' fifth-place 4 x 200 meter relay team. Thomas played for head football coach Eric Tonkin at Poudre High.

Miles Tucker S 6-0 190 Fr. Pleasanton, Calif. (Amador Valley)

Miles Tucker is rated as a three-star recruit by 247 Sports. Tucker was recognized by West Coast Preps as one of its Bay Area Football Top 65 players at the midway point of the 2022 season. His senior season of 2022, he earned First Team All-East Bay Athletic League Mountain Division honors at linebacker. Tucker also played running back for the Dons. He helped lead Amador Valley to the first round of the 2022 North Coast Section Open Division 1 Football Playoffs. He played for head football coach Danny Jones. Tucker was also recruited by Washington State.

Jordan Turnbull DE 6-5 215 Fr. Evergreen, Colo. (Evergreen)

Jordan Turnbull was credited with 59 total tackles, 16.0 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks, 11 quarterback hurries, four fumble recoveries, three forced fumbles, one interception, one pass breakup and one blocked field goal his senior season. He helped lead Evergreen High to a 9-3 record and the quarterfinals of the 2022 Class 3A Colorado State Playoffs before losing to eventual state champion Roosevelt. Turnbull was a multi-sport athlete at Evergreen High School, playing football, basketball and participating in track and field. Turnbull played for head football coach Matt Van Praag at Evergreen High.

Kuba Tyszka OL 6-6 275 Fr. Norridge, Ill. (Ridgewood)

Kuba Tyszka played offensive tackle and defensive end for Ridgewood High School in Norridge, Ill, in the Chicago metropolitan area. His senior season, he made 25 tackles in eight games, with 7.0 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks, one fumble recovery and one blocked punt. Ridgewood plays in the Metro Suburban Blue Football Conference. In 2022 Tyszka helped lead the Rebels to the first round of the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) Class 4A State Playoffs. A multi-sport athlete, Tyszka threw the discus and shot put and qualified for the 2022 IHSA Class 2A State Championships in the shot put after finishing second in the IHSA Sectionals. Tyszka earned All-Conference honors in the shot put as a junior. He played for head football coach Vince Fanelli at Ridgewood High.

Wyatt Walters OL 6-4 290 Fr. Aurora, Colo. (Grandview)