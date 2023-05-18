Fishing photo

A young fisherman tries his luck.

Spend a Saturday enjoying Wyoming’s wonderful waters.

Celebrate Wyoming’s five-star fisheries this year by fishing without a license — for free! The Wyoming Game and Fish Department invites anglers to celebrate Free Fishing Day on June 3. Each year Game and Fish designates the first Saturday of National Boating and Fishing Week as a free fishing day when anyone can fish in Wyoming — except within the Wind River Reservation and Yellowstone National Park  —  without a fishing license. 

All fishing regulations, creel and size limits, gear restrictions and stream closures remain in effect. Anglers can review the 2023 Fishing Regulations online before heading out and planning their trips with the interactive fishing guide.

Families can enjoy fun fishing events throughout the state beginning on Free Fishing Day. Plan to attend an event near you:

 

TownDateTimeEventLocationSpecial Details
CasperJune 39 a.m. - 1 p.m.Yesness Pond Kids' Fishing DayHarry Yessness PondNorth Platte Walleyes Unlimited will provide fishing poles.
Cheyenne / LaramieJune 39:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.Maury Brown Kids Fishing DayBell Reservoir on the Maury Brown Ranch.

50 miles from Cheyenne; 60 miles from Laramie.		Participants receive a free fishing pole and tackle.

Registration is mandatory and has closed. Sign up for the Inspire-A-Kid newsletter to be notified for next year’s event. 
CodyJune 39 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Registration between 8-9 a.m.		Kids Fishing DayBeck Lake ParkLunch and prizes provided by Cody Optimists and East Yellowstone Chapter of Trout Unlimited.
Jackson June 310:30 a.m. Kids Fishing DayRendezvous “R” Park between Jackson and WilsonFree fishing equipment donated by Jackson Hole One Fly, Trout Unlimited and Teton County Conservation District.
KemmererJune 38 a.m.Kemmerer Kids Fishing DerbyKemmerer Community Pond by the overpassSponsored by the City of Kemmerer.
Lunch provided to participating families.
LanderJune 39 a.m.- 12:30 p.m.Kids Fishing DayLuckey Pond in LanderSponsored by Popo Agie Anglers and Game and Fish. Lunch is provided by Kiwanis.
Moorcroft June 39-11 a.m.Free fishing dayKeyhole Reservoir - Pat’s PointHosted by State Parks. Game and Fish employees will assist.

A limited number of rods and reels will be supplied for borrowing, and you are welcome to bring your own.
PinedaleJune 310 a.m. Kids Fishing DayDudley Key Fields Pond in PinedaleFree gift bag of fishing supplies.
RivertonJune 38 a.m. to 1 pm.Kids Fishing DayRendezvous Ponds in RivertonLunch provided by Kiwanis.
DuboisJune 109 a.m -1 p.m.

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m.		Kids Fishing DayPete's Pond Sponsored by Kiwanis, USFS, Game and Fish and DAWGS. Lunch provided.
EvanstonJune 108:00 a.m.
Registration begins at 7:45 a.m.		Evanston Kids Fishing DayUP Ice PondsSponsored by Upper Bear River Trout Unlimited Chapter. Lunch provided to participating families.
BasinJune 178:30 a.m.-noonKids Fishing DayWater plant pondsSponsored by the Town of of Basin and local Chamber of Commerce.
Rock SpringsJune 179 a.m.-1 p.m.Rocks Springs Kids Fishing DayRock Springs Pond - south side of the road leading into the Rock Springs Golf CourseSponsored by Seedskadee Trout Unlimited Chapter.

Lunch provided to participating families.
LovellJune 249 a.m.-2 p.m.Bighorn National Forest Kids Fishing Day Porcupine Ranger Station Pond 