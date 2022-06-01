Each year Game and Fish designates the first Saturday of National Boating and Fishing Week as a free fishing day.
On June 4 the Wyoming Game and Fish Department invites anglers to celebrate Free Fishing Day. Each year Game and Fish designates the first Saturday of National Boating and Fishing Week as a free fishing day when anyone can fish in Wyoming — Wind River Reservation and Yellowstone National Park excluded — without a fishing license.
All fishing regulations, creel and size limits, gear restrictions and stream closures remain in effect. Anglers can review the 2022 Fishing Regulations online before heading out and plan their trips with the interactive fishing guide.
Beginning on Free Fishing Day, families can enjoy fun fishing events throughout the state.