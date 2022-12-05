Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon will maintain a December tradition of Wyoming’s Chief Executive talking to AARP Wyoming members when he joins AARP Wyoming for a TeleTown Hall at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14.

“Over the years, it has become tradition for the Governor to join us for a TeleTown Hall leading into the New Year and the Legislative season,” says AARP Wyoming State Director Sam Shumway. “We are very thankful that Governor Gordon is spending time with our members and taking the time to listen to their concerns.”

AARP Wyoming will start to dial out to members and prospective call participants at around 10:55 a.m. on Dec. 15. If you do not receive a call, but would like to be a part of the phone call, dial 855-274-1448, or go to AARP Wyoming’s Facebook page at: facebook.com/AARPWY

Governor Gordon is Wyoming’s 33rd Governor, a Johnson County, Wyoming native, and the former State Treasurer. On Dec. 14, Gordon will talk to AARP Wyoming members about his work over the last year in the Governor’s Office and discuss what he sees in the state’s future.”

For more information, contact Tom Lacock at 307-214-2071 or at tlacock@aarp.org.