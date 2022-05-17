The Wyoming Highway Patrol is accepting applications for the 103rd Wyoming State Trooper Basic Academy until May 23rd.
We will be testing on May 25th, 26th, and 27th, 2022. As a Wyoming State Trooper, you will find a challenging career assisting citizens in ensuring traffic safety while promoting peace and order throughout the state. Law enforcement is not just a job; it is a passion-driven career where you can make a difference every day you go to work.
Be a part of a premier law enforcement team that holds itself to the highest possible standard!
