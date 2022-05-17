Highway Patrol Car and moose photo
The Wyoming Highway Patrol is accepting applications for the 103rd Wyoming State Trooper Basic Academy until May 23rd.
 
We will be testing on May 25th, 26th, and 27th, 2022. As a Wyoming State Trooper, you will find a challenging career assisting citizens in ensuring traffic safety while promoting peace and order throughout the state. Law enforcement is not just a job; it is a passion-driven career where you can make a difference every day you go to work.
 
Be a part of a premier law enforcement team that holds itself to the highest possible standard!
 
To apply today, click the links below.

