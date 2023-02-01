Adam Powell photo

Sgt. Adam Powell

The Wyoming Highway Patrol has announced the promotion of three officers.  The announcement was released on social media:

Congratulations to Adam Powell who was promoted to the rank of Sergeant for Troop A. Sergeant Powell started with the Wyoming Highway Patrol in 2016 and was stationed in Laramie, Wyoming. He transferred to Troop A in 2017 and has been stationed there since. Sergeant Powell is assigned to the WHP Special Services Squad and is an Emergency Vehicle Operations instructor for the Wyoming Highway Patrol Academy. During his short career, he has received the Colonel’s Rare Breed Award, two Colonel’s Commendations, the WYDOT Extra-Mile award, and the Valor Award for outstanding service to Wyoming Law Enforcement.
 
Please join us in congratulating Sergeant Adam Powell on his accomplishments.
 
Jason Moller photo

Lt. Jason Moller
The Wyoming Highway Patrol would like to congratulate Jason Moller on his promotion to the rank of Lieutenant for Troop T (Pinedale). Lieutenant Moller started his career with the Wyoming Highway Patrol in 2005. During his career, he was nominated for Trooper of the year in 2016 and won Trooper of the year in 2017. Trooper Moller has earned three Colonel Commendations and was awarded the Luke Schauland Medal of Life Award in 2019 for saving the life of an individual.
 
Please join us in congratulating Lieutenant Jason Moller.
 
Jeramy Pittsley photo

Captain Jeramy Pittsley
Please join us in congratulating Jeramy Pittsley on his promotion from the rank of Lieutenant to the rank of Captain of District 5. Captain Pittsley started his career with the Wyoming Highway Patrol in 2008. During his career, he was a K-9 handler and a member of the Wyoming Highway Patrol Special Services Squad. Captain Pittsley has earned several awards including the Extra-Mile Award, Colonel’s Commendation, and the Lucite Award for child restraint enforcement. Prior to being promoted to Captain, he was the Troop T Lieutenant for Pinedale, Wyoming since 2019.
 
Congratulations Jeramy on your promotion to captain.

