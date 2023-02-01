The Wyoming Highway Patrol has announced the promotion of three officers. The announcement was released on social media:
featured
Wyoming Highway Patrol Announces Three Promotions
Congratulations to Adam Powell who was promoted to the rank of Sergeant for Troop A. Sergeant Powell started with the Wyoming Highway Patrol in 2016 and was stationed in Laramie, Wyoming. He transferred to Troop A in 2017 and has been stationed there since. Sergeant Powell is assigned to the WHP Special Services Squad and is an Emergency Vehicle Operations instructor for the Wyoming Highway Patrol Academy. During his short career, he has received the Colonel’s Rare Breed Award, two Colonel’s Commendations, the WYDOT Extra-Mile award, and the Valor Award for outstanding service to Wyoming Law Enforcement.
Please join us in congratulating Sergeant Adam Powell on his accomplishments.
-----------------
The Wyoming Highway Patrol would like to congratulate Jason Moller on his promotion to the rank of Lieutenant for Troop T (Pinedale). Lieutenant Moller started his career with the Wyoming Highway Patrol in 2005. During his career, he was nominated for Trooper of the year in 2016 and won Trooper of the year in 2017. Trooper Moller has earned three Colonel Commendations and was awarded the Luke Schauland Medal of Life Award in 2019 for saving the life of an individual.
Please join us in congratulating Lieutenant Jason Moller.
-------------
Please join us in congratulating Jeramy Pittsley on his promotion from the rank of Lieutenant to the rank of Captain of District 5. Captain Pittsley started his career with the Wyoming Highway Patrol in 2008. During his career, he was a K-9 handler and a member of the Wyoming Highway Patrol Special Services Squad. Captain Pittsley has earned several awards including the Extra-Mile Award, Colonel’s Commendation, and the Lucite Award for child restraint enforcement. Prior to being promoted to Captain, he was the Troop T Lieutenant for Pinedale, Wyoming since 2019.
Congratulations Jeramy on your promotion to captain.
Latest News
- Wyoming Football Adds 21 New Commitments to Its 2023 Recruiting Class on National Signing Day
- Cheyenne DDA Launches New ‘Discover Downtown Cheyenne’ Mobile App
- Budweiser Events Center to Be Renamed the Blue Arena
- LCCC Radiography Program Director Wins Prestigious Faculty Award
- WDE Releases 2021-22 Graduation Rates
- Wyoming Highway Patrol Announces Three Promotions
- Local Law Enforcement Agencies Launch New Online Crime Mapping Tool
- Storms and Injuries: How Travel Insurance Can Rescue a Ski Trip
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our newsletter? Get local, Wyoming, and national news, the weather forecast, and more, delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Most Popular
Articles
- Crash Closes I-80
- Black Hills Energy Gets Okay to Raise Rates
- Racism at Carey Jr. High Prompts Response From School District
- Governor Gordon, Wyoming Military Department, and Department of Education Award First Purple Star Schools
- Wyoming Attorney General Prosecutes Sexual Abuse Case
- Cheyenne Airport Runway to Close Again
- The Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins – January 27th
- Notice Posted for the City’s First County Pocket Annexation
- Five Die in Fatal Truck Crashes on I-80
- Wyoming's Older Adults to Benefit from Creative Aging Project
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.