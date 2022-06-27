Wyoming Highway Patrol Association Awards photo

Awards recipients at the 2022 annual Wyoming Highway Patrol Association Awards Banquet in Sheridan.
Members of the Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) recently attended the Wyoming Highway Patrol Association (WHPA) Awards Banquet in Sheridan, Wyoming.
 
The WHP Executive Staff, WYDOT Director Reiner, and WHPA Executive Board passed out the following awards.
 
The 2021 Dispatcher of the Year nominees were Jeremiah Young and Rebekah Humphries. Jeremiah Young was selected as 2021 Dispatcher of the Year.
Shala Brockevelt was selected for 2021 Civilian Employee of the Year.
Safety & Training was selected for the 2021 Support Services Section of the Year.
 
Nominees for the 2021 Port of Entry Officer of the Year were Andy Harkins, Samantha Mitchell, Christopher Stewart, and Lexi Bath. Andy Harkins was selected for 2021 Port of Entry Officer of the Year.
 
Nominees for the 2021 Port of Entry Region of the Year were Northern Region and Southern Region. Northern Region was selected as the 2021 Port of Entry Region of the Year.
 
Nominees for the 2021 Port of Entry of the Year were Gillette, Sheridan/Dietz, Lusk, and Cheyenne I-80. Gillette was selected as 2021 Port of Entry of the Year.
 
For the 2021 Troop of the Year, the nominees were Troop E (Sweetwater County), Troop J (Albany County), Troop B (Natrona County), Troop T (Sublette County), Troop D (Lincoln and Uinta Counties), and Troop C (Sheridan and Johnson Counties). Troop E was selected as the 2021 Troop of the Year.
 
Nominees for the 2021 District of the Year were District Four, District 1, and District 2. District 4 (Sheridan, Johnson, Campbell, Crook, and Weston Counties) was selected as the 2021 District of the Year.
 
Nominees for the 2021 Trooper of the Year were Trooper Michael Petruso, Trooper Eric Sandstead, Trooper Joshua Carris, Trooper Brandon Deckert, Trooper Amber Huschka, Trooper Jacob Cheser, and Trooper Blaine Mollett. Trooper Michael Petruso was selected as 2021 Trooper of the Year.
Sgt. Joshua Powell, Trooper Steve Watson, Trooper Chancey Duncan, and Fremont County Sheriff's Deputy Bruce Erlandson received the Luke Schauland Medal of Life
.
Trooper Daniel Eggli, POE Officer Chrystal Fauver, Christa Houser (Wife of Lt. Travis Houser), POE Officer Christina Buell, Communications Officer Missy Mollenberg, Trooper Jason Ramsey, Nicole Ramsey (Wife of Trooper Jason Ramsey, and Lt. PJ Cross received the Meritorious Conduct Award.
 
Sgt. Phillip Pendergrass and K-9 Ally received the Purple Heart Award.
Trooper Adam Watson, Lieutenant Andrew Frye, Sgt. Phillip Pendergrass, Trooper Rebecca Cassidy, Trooper Jason Simmer, Lieutenant Caleb Hobbs, and Trooper Joshua Gebauer received the Combat Cross Award.
Please join us in recognizing everyone who received these awards.