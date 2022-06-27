Members of the Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) recently attended the Wyoming Highway Patrol Association (WHPA) Awards Banquet in Sheridan, Wyoming.
The WHP Executive Staff, WYDOT Director Reiner, and WHPA Executive Board passed out the following awards.
The 2021 Dispatcher of the Year nominees were Jeremiah Young and Rebekah Humphries. Jeremiah Young was selected as 2021 Dispatcher of the Year.
Shala Brockevelt was selected for 2021 Civilian Employee of the Year.
Safety & Training was selected for the 2021 Support Services Section of the Year.
Nominees for the 2021 Port of Entry Officer of the Year were Andy Harkins, Samantha Mitchell, Christopher Stewart, and Lexi Bath. Andy Harkins was selected for 2021 Port of Entry Officer of the Year.
Nominees for the 2021 Port of Entry Region of the Year were Northern Region and Southern Region. Northern Region was selected as the 2021 Port of Entry Region of the Year.
Nominees for the 2021 Port of Entry of the Year were Gillette, Sheridan/Dietz, Lusk, and Cheyenne I-80. Gillette was selected as 2021 Port of Entry of the Year.
For the 2021 Troop of the Year, the nominees were Troop E (Sweetwater County), Troop J (Albany County), Troop B (Natrona County), Troop T (Sublette County), Troop D (Lincoln and Uinta Counties), and Troop C (Sheridan and Johnson Counties). Troop E was selected as the 2021 Troop of the Year.
Nominees for the 2021 District of the Year were District Four, District 1, and District 2. District 4 (Sheridan, Johnson, Campbell, Crook, and Weston Counties) was selected as the 2021 District of the Year.
Nominees for the 2021 Trooper of the Year were Trooper Michael Petruso, Trooper Eric Sandstead, Trooper Joshua Carris, Trooper Brandon Deckert, Trooper Amber Huschka, Trooper Jacob Cheser, and Trooper Blaine Mollett. Trooper Michael Petruso was selected as 2021 Trooper of the Year.
Sgt. Joshua Powell, Trooper Steve Watson, Trooper Chancey Duncan, and Fremont County Sheriff's Deputy Bruce Erlandson received the Luke Schauland Medal of Life
.
Trooper Daniel Eggli, POE Officer Chrystal Fauver, Christa Houser (Wife of Lt. Travis Houser), POE Officer Christina Buell, Communications Officer Missy Mollenberg, Trooper Jason Ramsey, Nicole Ramsey (Wife of Trooper Jason Ramsey, and Lt. PJ Cross received the Meritorious Conduct Award.
Sgt. Phillip Pendergrass and K-9 Ally received the Purple Heart Award.
Trooper Adam Watson, Lieutenant Andrew Frye, Sgt. Phillip Pendergrass, Trooper Rebecca Cassidy, Trooper Jason Simmer, Lieutenant Caleb Hobbs, and Trooper Joshua Gebauer received the Combat Cross Award.
Please join us in recognizing everyone who received these awards.
Tags
- Chrystal Fauver
- Director Reiner
- Joshua Carris
- Jason Simmer
- Jacob Cheser
- Jason Ramsey
- Samantha Mitchell
- Eric Sandstead
- Missy Mollenberg
- Jeremiah Young
- Joshua Powell
- Bruce Erlandson
- Steve Watson
- Michael Petruso
- Christina Buell
- Rebecca Cassidy
- Phillip Pendergrass
- Nicole Ramsey
- Blaine Mollett
- Andy Harkins
- Christa Houser
- Daniel Eggli
- Brandon Deckert
- Caleb Hobbs
- Chancey Duncan
- Adam Watson
- Rebekah Humphries
- Christopher Stewart
- Travis Houser
- Andrew Frye
- Joshua Gebauer
Latest News
- Police Ask for Help in Locating Suspect
- Wyoming Highway Patrol Awards
- Laramie County Senior Center Activities - Week of June 27, 2022
- Test Drive: 2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata embodies the spirt of driving
- Ford Celebrates 75th Anniversary of F-Series Trucks with 2023 F-150 Heritage Edition
- Laramie County Clerk: Independent candidate for Laramie County sheriff will be on General Election ballot
- Laramie County Voters can View Primary Election Sample Ballots Online
- Courtney Darlene Carrothers of Cheyenne Earns Degree from UMGC
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our newsletter? Get local, Wyoming, and national news, the weather forecast, and more, delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Most Popular
Articles
- Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) Adoptable Pets - June 23, 2022
- Fatal Accident in Western Wyoming
- Fatal Crash Near Rock Springs
- Cheney instructing Democrats how to vote for her in GOP primary
- Cheyenne Frontier Days and the City of Cheyenne Present Fireworks Display for Community
- Ashley Graham likens motherhood to 'running a marathon everyday'
- Firefighters Respond to Structure Fire on East Lincolnway
- Cheyenne Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets - June 23, 2022
- Fuel runs out at some Casper gas stations
- Man Arrested Following Shots Fired Incident
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.