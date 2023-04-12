The Wyoming Highway Patrol has issued a scam alert, warning residents of scams that falsely say they involve the Patrol:
We're always on the lookout for scams that might pop up in the comments section of our social media pages. We've seen several attempts over the years, but recently we've noticed increased scam comments and links to phishing sites and malware.
Here are some examples:
- The most recent effort is a link claiming to sell Wyoming Highway Patrol-branded clothing. This is a scam and an easy way for bad guys to steal your financial info. Make online purchases through unverified or unsecured websites.
- Another common one is a link to an alleged news story, and the poster adds something like, "This is terrible, or you won't believe this." It may contain malware or be a phishing attempt to collect your personal info before you view it. Never click on random links without knowing the source (and don't trust the link preview—it can be manipulated).
- We have seen a few attempts at romance scams where people try to randomly chat up our followers in the comments, saying they would like to get to know you better and would love to be friends on Facebook. This is a way for a scammer to become friends and take personal information from your Facebook to be used later.
- We have been informed that there is also a phone scam involving someone claiming that the call's recipient failed to appear as a juror in Federal court and now needs to pay or post a bond to avoid being arrested and taken to jail. Ultimately, the scammer tried to have the recipient of the call use Apple Pay or a credit card to send money directly to them. Suppose you have a call like this; never give out your personal information or make a payment to a stranger over the phone. Please feel free to just hang up and call your local law enforcement agency if you have questions about the call.
Please be careful when engaging in phone calls with strangers and interacting with strange links. Don't assume that something is safe just because it's in the comment section of the Wyoming Highway Patrol page – and please do not give out personal information to anyone you do not know over the phone.