Last month proved to be a monumental month for the Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) as five new road sergeants were promoted in March. The Wyoming Highway Patrol has not utilized road sergeants since 1999 with first line leadership duties falling solely under the responsibility of the Troop Lieutenant. These new sergeants will help to provide more in-the-field leadership and guidance for WHP Troopers.
Sergeant Gabe Testerman has been a member of the WHP since 2005 and is a United States Army Veteran. Sergeant Testerman will be part of the Troop A leadership team that is responsible for the Laramie County, Wyoming area.
Sergeant Josh Powell has been a member of the WHP since 2012 and currently serves as the agency’s lead firearms instructor. Sergeant Powell will be part of the Troop E leadership team that is responsible for the Sweetwater County, Wyoming area.
Sergeant Tyler Matheney has been a member of the WHP Since 2013 and was selected as a nominee for Trooper of the Year in 2018. Sergeant Matheney will be part of the Troop A leadership team that is responsible for the Laramie County, Wyoming area.
Sergeant Clint Christensen has been a member of the WHP since 2017 and is a member of the WHP Special Services Squad. Sergeant Christensen will be part of the Troop B leadership team that is responsible for the Natrona County, Wyoming area.
Sergeant Phillip Pendergrass has been a member of the WHP since 2018 and was recently awarded the 2021 International Association Chiefs of Police Trooper of the Year for the Mountain Pacific Region. Sergeant Pendergrass will be part of the Troop I leadership team that is responsible for the Fremont County, Wyoming area.
Please join us in congratulating Sergeants Testerman, Powell, Matheney, Christensen and Pendergrass.
Latest News
- Air Force’s New Intercontinental Ballistic Missile System Has a Name: Sentinel
- Convicted Killer Dies After Chase From Cheyenne to Colorado
- Wyoming Highway Patrol Promotes Five
- Cheyenne Police Salute 20-year Veteran
- Board Of Public Utilities Receives Grant To Promote Water Conservation
- Public Hearing to be held for One Available Retail Liquor License
- LCCC to Host GRAMMY® Award-winning Chanticleer
- Deputy Shooting Suspect Identified
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our newsletter? Get local, Wyoming, and national news, the weather forecast, and more, delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Most Popular
Articles
- Kelly Clarkson has a new name!
- Cheyenne Police Investigate Shooting in South Cheyenne
- Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) Adoptable Pets - March 31, 2022
- Amber Alert issued for two children last seen in Buffalo
- Cheyenne Barnes and Noble Store Moving, to Make Way for Natural Grocers
- Liquor applicant announces $4.75-million project, to create 45 new jobs
- Cheyenne Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets - March 31, 2022
- Former college official pleads guilty to COVID fraud
- Deputy Shooting Suspect Identified
- Deputy Shot
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Features
advertorial
- Brandpoint (BPT)
- Updated