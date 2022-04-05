Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) Sergeants photo

Newly promoted Wyoming Highway Patrol Sergeants
Last month proved to be a monumental month for the Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) as five new road sergeants were promoted in March. The Wyoming Highway Patrol has not utilized road sergeants since 1999 with first line leadership duties falling solely under the responsibility of the Troop Lieutenant. These new sergeants will help to provide more in-the-field leadership and guidance for WHP Troopers.
 
Sergeant Gabe Testerman has been a member of the WHP since 2005 and is a United States Army Veteran. Sergeant Testerman will be part of the Troop A leadership team that is responsible for the Laramie County, Wyoming area.
Sergeant Josh Powell has been a member of the WHP since 2012 and currently serves as the agency’s lead firearms instructor. Sergeant Powell will be part of the Troop E leadership team that is responsible for the Sweetwater County, Wyoming area.
 
Sergeant Tyler Matheney has been a member of the WHP Since 2013 and was selected as a nominee for Trooper of the Year in 2018. Sergeant Matheney will be part of the Troop A leadership team that is responsible for the Laramie County, Wyoming area.
 
Sergeant Clint Christensen has been a member of the WHP since 2017 and is a member of the WHP Special Services Squad. Sergeant Christensen will be part of the Troop B leadership team that is responsible for the Natrona County, Wyoming area.
 
Sergeant Phillip Pendergrass has been a member of the WHP since 2018 and was recently awarded the 2021 International Association Chiefs of Police Trooper of the Year for the Mountain Pacific Region. Sergeant Pendergrass will be part of the Troop I leadership team that is responsible for the Fremont County, Wyoming area.
 
Please join us in congratulating Sergeants Testerman, Powell, Matheney, Christensen and Pendergrass.

Tags