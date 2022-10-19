The Wyoming Highway Patrol honored fallen K-9 Robbie with a commemorative plaque and sign.
On October 19th, 2014, Trooper Dave Chatfield was conducting a vehicle search near milepost 266 on Interstate 80 westbound east of Elk Mountain, Wyoming.
During the course of the search, Trooper Chatfield located an illegal controlled substance.
Trooper Chatfield deployed his canine partner "Robbie" on the suspect vehicle to determine if there was any additional contraband in the vehicle.
Once Robbie completed his search of the interior of the suspect vehicle, Trooper Chatfield attempted to reconnect Robbie’s leash.
As Trooper Chatfield reached for Robbie, Robbie leapt from the suspect vehicle and ran into the lanes of travel.
After entering the travel lanes of I-80, Robbie was struck by a semi-truck and killed instantly.
The driver of the semi-truck was not in violation of any laws at the time of the collision and no charges were filed.
Trooper Chatfield and Robbie began training together in July of 2014, and started patrolling together in late August of that year.