The Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) would like to thank all the troopers, WHP Dispatch Center, first responders, Wyoming Department of Transportation snowplows, and maintenance crews who spent countless hours responding to emergencies with the most recent snowstorm in the northeast part of the state.
Troopers responded to stranded motorists who decided to bypass the closed road gates and ended up getting stuck in the snow. This created hazards for all the emergency crews tasked with locating these motorists. Estimates show that 12 vehicles could not be found immediately, and the occupants had to camp in their vehicles overnight.
The WHP responded to 172 calls for service, 89 crashes, and 96 hazards from April 22-24, 2022. Troopers ended up spending nights in their patrol vehicles because their cars became stranded while trying to respond to calls for service.
Remember, never pass a road closure gate or sign that is activated. This creates hazards for emergency crews to reach you and leave you stranded.