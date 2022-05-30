New Wyoming Highway Patrol Troopers photo

New Wyoming Highway Patrol Troopers

The Wyoming Highway Patrol welcomed new troopers last week.  The Highway Patrol Academy graduated five troopers, who are assigned to various locations around the state.  The Patrol issued the following statement:

"Congratulations to WHP Academy Class 102 who recently commissioned and took their oaths of office to officially become Wyoming State Troopers. Class 102 completed their 20 week academy that consisted of a wide variety of classroom and practical training topics to prepare them to begin their field training. Please join us in congratulating the latest additions to the Wyoming Highway Patrol Family, WHP Academy Class 102!

- Trooper Ty Beidleman, Badge 84, Laramie
- Trooper Saajan Biant, Badge 76, Casper
- Trooper Walt Ray, Badge 99, Casper
- Trooper Alexander Stimson, Badge 106, Gillette
- Trooper Zackariah Sutton, Badge 75, Gillette
 
Class 102 Award Recipients:
 
- Colonel's Leadership Award: Trooper Zackariah Sutton
- Top Academic Award: Trooper Walt Ray
- Top Fitness Award: Trooper Zackariah Sutton
- Top Firearms Student: Trooper Ty Beidleman"

