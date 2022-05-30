The Wyoming Highway Patrol welcomed new troopers last week. The Highway Patrol Academy graduated five troopers, who are assigned to various locations around the state. The Patrol issued the following statement:
"Congratulations to WHP Academy Class 102 who recently commissioned and took their oaths of office to officially become Wyoming State Troopers. Class 102 completed their 20 week academy that consisted of a wide variety of classroom and practical training topics to prepare them to begin their field training. Please join us in congratulating the latest additions to the Wyoming Highway Patrol Family, WHP Academy Class 102!