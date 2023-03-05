The Wyoming Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF) Program will hold three (3) virtual town halls to discuss how eligible homeowners can apply for HAF services, highlighting the new service that assists with up to three months of consecutive forward mortgage payments. The virtual town halls will be held on Thursday, March 9 at 2 P.M., Monday, March 13 at 12:30 P.M. and Tuesday, March 14 at 4 P.M. Register online for the virtual town hall at dfs.wyo.gov/haf.

The HAF Program began accepting forward mortgage applications on Feb. 27. Under the HAF Program, eligible homeowners can receive up to $17,000 in assistance as a one-time award to pay for past due payments and up to three consecutive months of forward mortgage payments. The award is directly paid to a servicer or vendor on behalf of an eligible homeowner.

The HAF Program now covers the following:

MORTGAGE DELINQUENCY: Financial assistance to help reinstate a mortgage or to pay other housing-related costs related to a period of forbearance, delinquency, or default.

Financial assistance to help reinstate a mortgage or to pay other housing-related costs related to a period of forbearance, delinquency, or default. FORWARD MORTGAGE PAYMENTS: Up to three (3) consecutive months of forward mortgage payments. Delinquencies will be prioritized over forward mortgage payments.

Up to three (3) consecutive months of forward mortgage payments. Delinquencies will be prioritized over forward mortgage payments. PAST DUE UTILITY PAYMENTS: Electricity, energy costs (fuel, oil & propane), water and sewer. (Internet costs are not an eligible expense.)

Electricity, energy costs (fuel, oil & propane), water and sewer. (Internet costs are not an eligible expense.) PAST DUE HOUSING-RELATED BILLS: Property taxes, homeowners insurance or homeowner association dues.

The application is only available online at dfs.wyo.gov/haf. For application assistance, please contact the call center toll-free at 1-888-WYO-HAFP (1-888-996-4237) during the hours of 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. The HAF Program is a temporary federally funded assistance fund. Don’t wait to apply. Funds are limited.

Eligibility criteria include:

Must not have received a previous HAF award. This is a one-time award. Any eligible clients who received HAF payments in the past cannot apply.

Must own a property in Wyoming, including those on the Wind River Reservation.