Ballard, Harry L. (33283), a Wyoming inmate, died Saturday August 13, 2022, at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington, WY.
Ballard was convicted of Second Degree Sexual Abuse of a Minor and sentenced to eight to 15 years by Judge Perry in the Sixth Judicial District in Crook County, WY on November 12, 2020.
Ballard was born in Haverdegracy, MD on April 10, 1971.
Per WDOC policy an autopsy will be conducted to determine cause of death. WDOC does not release protected health information.