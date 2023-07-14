Wyoming Life Flight, the state's longest operating emergency air medical service, is commemorating its 40th anniversary on July 21 with a special celebration at their hangar in Casper. The event will bring together community members, local officials, former patients, and representatives from Wyoming Medical Center to honor the life-saving contributions of Wyoming Life Flight over the past four decades.
The anniversary celebration will feature distinguished guest speakers, including Casper Mayor Bruce Knell, EMS Manager with Wyoming Medical Center EMS Riley Beckstead, and C.J. Anderson, the father of a toddler whose life was saved by the Wyoming Life Flight crew during a critical intestinal blockage. Additionally, special guests in attendance will include former patient Cate Onderko and her mother, Tareyn. Onderko was transported by the crew at the age of 22 months for emergency leukemia treatment in Denver.
Wyoming Life Flight, a part of Air Methods, the leading air medical provider in the United States, has been instrumental in providing immediate medical assistance to the residents of Wyoming. Equipped with a Bell 407 helicopter and a Pilatus PC-12 fixed-wing plane, the highly skilled and dedicated Wyoming Life Flight team has played a crucial role in saving countless lives throughout the state.
The anniversary celebration will take place on Friday, July 21, 2023, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Wyoming Life Flight hangar located at 7798 Fuller St., Casper, WY 82604. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the Wyoming Life Flight crew, explore the helicopter and plane up close, and gain insights from the guest speakers, who will share their experiences and highlight the program's commitment to clinical excellence. A complimentary lunch will be served to all guests.