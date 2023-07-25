Providing 40 years of emergency air medical care is something worth celebrating, so Wyoming Life Flight held a special gathering to mark the notable anniversary. Crew members past and present, community leaders, and former patients came together at the Wyoming Life Flight hangar at Casper-Natrona County International Airport on Friday, July 21 for the festivities.

“This anniversary is a big deal to us because it signifies how much we are tied to Wyoming, and the communities here continue to trust in our ability to treat and take care of their sickest, most fragile patients,” said Jeremy Littleton, area manager with Air Methods, the parent company of Wyoming Life Flight.

Among the guests who spoke at the celebration was Casper Mayor Bruce Knell, who remarked on the longevity of the program and its value to the state.

“With so many of our residents living far from a hospital, we rely on this team to provide the highest level of emergency care to our friends, family members, and neighbors while getting them to a hospital as quickly as possible," said Knell. "The fact that Wyoming Life Flight is still serving the state after 40 years is a testament to both the quality of the care they provide and their commitment to the people of our state.”

Former patients also attended the celebration to reunite with the crew members who contributed to their recoveries. One who enjoyed the celebration was three-year-old Josephine Anderson who was transported when an intestinal blockage caused by intussusception (a life-threatening condition where one portion of the intestine slips inside another segment causing an obstruction) required immediate surgery in Denver. Her father, C.J. Anderson, spoke at the event.

“The caregivers were gentle, kind, and brought a great deal of calm into a hectic situation," said Anderson. "Josephine was even given a small teddy bear by some of the crew which meant a lot more to us than could ever be apparent in that simple act. The severity of Josephine’s situation was growing at a rate that could have proven significantly more dangerous without the prompt response and expeditious travel and care provided by the team at Wyoming Life Flight.”

Thankfully, Josephine is now a healthy and happy little girl. Apart from a small scar from the surgery, there is no sign of the trauma she endured.

Wyoming Life Flight serves the people of Wyoming with a Bell 407 helicopter and a Pilatus PC-12 fixed wing airplane. Their highly trained trauma clinicians are able to carry and administer blood in flight for patients at risk for severe blood loss and hemorrhagic shock. They are also uniquely equipped to transport high-risk obstetrics patients, as well as pediatric patients.

However, it’s not only the clinical team bringing excellence to the Wyoming Life Flight program. Their long-standing maintenance team provides an unprecedented level of experience to keep the aircraft flying. Their lead maintainer has been with the program for 30 years, and the other two each have 20 years with the team.

“All three love Wyoming Life Flight, what it stands for, the mission profile, and have stated they would not want to work anywhere else,” said Littleton about the maintenance team. “It is considered a badge of honor to work here because it signifies you have reached the top of your field. Each of us feels blessed and thankful for the opportunity to achieve that professional goal, and to fulfill the personal goal of bettering the communities we love by providing compassionate, exceptional medical care.”