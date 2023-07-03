The Wyoming National Guard is pleased to announce its first-ever corporate sponsor, Simon, a Colas company, as part of the esteemed Partnership for Your Success program (PaYS). On Wednesday, a sponsorship ceremony was held at the Joint Forces Readiness Center in Cheyenne, commemorating this significant milestone. Distinguished attendees included Wyoming Congresswoman Harriet Hageman, Wyoming National Guard Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Greg Porter, and corporate leadership from Simon and Colas.

“In the Wyoming Guard, we prioritize four essential lines of effort: lethality, resilience, responsiveness, and partnerships. We couldn’t exist as a National Guard without the partnerships with our families and employers,” expressed Wyoming National Guard Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Greg Porter. “Today, we recognize an exceptional partnership with Colas and the Simon company. I cannot overstate how thrilled we are about this collaboration.”

The PaYS program serves as a conduit between businesses seeking to employ military personnel and deserving Soldiers committed to serving their country while preparing for their future. Soldiers are guaranteed a job interview and potential employment opportunities through this program. PaYS is open to all Soldiers in the regular Army, Army Reserves, Army National Guard, Army Cadet Command, and the Army ROTC.

Simon Contractors, founded by James Simon in North Platte, Nebraska 1954, has witnessed remarkable growth, capturing the attention of Colas, who acquired the company in October 1994. Operating under Colas North America, Simon Contractors boasts multiple locations in Nebraska, Wyoming, Colorado, and South Dakota.

“I want to thank the Wyoming National Guard for this incredible opportunity and partnership. Without them, we would not be standing here today,” said Trevor Tipotsch, Simon’s President. “At Simon, our people are everything for our business. Without their dedication, we could not sustain growth and accomplish our objectives. We are truly excited and eagerly anticipate the possibilities that the Army PaYS relationship can bring to Simon.”

This groundbreaking collaboration between the Wyoming National Guard and Simon, a Colas company, sets a commendable precedent for fostering meaningful partnerships that bridge the gap between military service and civilian employment. By joining forces, both entities are poised to achieve remarkable success and contribute to the professional development and well-being of Soldiers and the community.