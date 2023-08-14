On Aug. 4, Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon, along with Maj. Gen. Greg Porter, adjutant general of Wyoming, and distinguished leaders of the Wyoming National Guard, proudly welcomed home the members of Alpha Co., 2nd Battalion, 149th Aviation, Wyoming Army National Guard, during a heartfelt ceremony held at the Laramie County Community College Center for Conferences & Institutes in Cheyenne.

The Soldiers, who returned from a nine-month deployment to the Middle East, were honored and recognized for their unwavering dedication and service to the nation. The event invited family, friends, and community members to celebrate the safe return of the brave men and women who served overseas.

“We express our profound gratitude and admiration to the members of Alpha Company for their sacrifice and commitment to duty,” said Gov. Mark Gordon. “Their efforts have significantly impacted us, and we proudly welcome them back home.”

Maj. Gen. Greg Porter also commended the Soldiers for their exceptional service. “The unwavering commitment displayed by Alpha Company reflects the high standards upheld by the Wyoming Army National Guard,” he said. “Their dedication is a testament to the spirit of service that defines our Guard.”

Throughout their deployment, the Soldiers of Alpha Company had the support of their families, friends, and community members. The event allowed these supportive networks to come together and express their gratitude for the sacrifices made by the Soldiers.

The Wyoming National Guard takes immense pride in its personnel, and the safe return of Alpha Company marks a poignant moment for the state and the nation. The dedication and professionalism these brave men and women exhibited during their deployment embody the Wyoming Army National Guard values.