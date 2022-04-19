National Statistics Suggest Reason For Optimism
After seeing large increases in the number of nursing home residents and nursing home staff impacted by COVID-19 last month, the latest version of AARP’s COVID-19 Nursing Home Dashboard shows Wyoming’s COVID indicators improving dramatically in the four week period ending March 20.
Last month, Wyoming’s rate of 23.10 cases of COVID-19 among nursing home staff in the four week period ending February 22, was second highest in the nation and the highest among the contiguous 48 states. For the four-week period ending March 20, that number dropped to 2.0 nursing home staff cases per 100 residents (38 staff cases). Last month 70% of nursing homes in Wyoming reported staffing shortages. This month, the staffing shortages dropped to 60%.
The staffing shortage number was the fifth-highest percentage in the nation, behind Alaska (75%), Minnesota (66%), Washington (60.1%), and Kansas (60.1%). While that is still much higher than the national average of 32%, it does represent Wyoming’s lowest rate since November.
Nursing home residents also saw COVID-19 rates drop dramatically from last month, going from 12.5 cases per 100 residents in February, to 2.0 resident cases per 100 residents (38 cases statewide). Nursing home resident deaths attributed to COVID-19 dropped from .16 COVID-19 deaths (three total) down from 12.5 resident cases per 100 residents last month.
The dashboard also reports:
- 72% of skilled nursing facility residents have received two COVID-19 vaccines, plus a booster shot.
- 89% percent of nursing home residents have received at least two COVID-19 vaccines.
- 78% of skilled nursing staff have received two shots. That places the state’s percentage of staff who have received two shots 44th in the nation.
- The percentage of skilled nursing facilities reporting shortages of personal protective equipment was way below national averages. Just 2.9% of facilities reported shortages, less than the national average of 17.1%.