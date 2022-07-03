The Wyoming Office of Outdoor Recreation is thrilled to announce the launch of the Wyoming Outdoor Recreation Grant Program.

Funding will be awarded for projects that focus on the response to COVID-19 impacts, new outdoor recreation infrastructure, and economic impact in local communities. This could include projects involving trails, water-based recreation, shooting ranges, campgrounds, climbing infrastructure, and more!

The pre-application opened on June 30 and will close on July 31, at 11:59 p.m.

Wyoming's local, county, state, and tribal governments as well as non-profit organizations are all eligible to apply for the Wyoming Outdoor Recreation Grant.

Various amounts of awards for grants will be offered between $20,000 and $749,000. Applications will be reviewed and scored by an Outdoor Recreation Grant Committee. The grants will be evaluated for: ARPA eligibility of project, economic impact, new outdoor recreation infrastructure, budget and project costs, a funding match, and community support.

Learn more about the Wyoming Outdoor Recreation Grant (WORG) and apply online at https://wyooutdoorrecreation.wyo.gov/index.php/events/worg.

Wyoming Outdoor Recreation's staff members are available to help you with the pre-application process; please send any questions to brynn.hirschman@wyo.gov.

Established by recommendation of the 2017 Governor’s Outdoor Recreation Task force, the Office of Outdoor Recreation aims to diversify Wyoming’s economy by expanding, enhancing, and promoting responsible recreational opportunities through collaboration, outreach, and coordination with stakeholders, landowners, private industry, and public officials.

Learn more about the Office by following us on social media or visiting www.wyorec.com.