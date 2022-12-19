The Wyoming Office of Tourism is pleased to announce Charisse Meadows Haws as a new Wyoming Tourism Board member. Governor Mark Gordon recently appointed Meadows Haws to represent District 6.

Meadows Haws is the co-president of four hotel properties in Jackson (49er Inn & Suites, Antler Inn, Cowboy Village Resort and Elk Country Inn), which was originally founded by her mother, Clarene Law. Law set down roots in Jackson and began the family business in the 1960s. Unfortunately, Law passed away in September. She is remembered as the matriarch of the travel industry and a recognized champion statewide.

Following in her mother’s footsteps, Meadows Haws is a passionate Wyoming native who brings years of hospitality experience and understands the importance of the visitor economy.

“I have seen lives changed for the better when people visit the wild, beautiful and diverse places in Wyoming,” Meadows Haws said. “I have also seen communities benefit from visitation. I believe it is a win-win industry and I want to ensure that it survives and thrives.”

Meadows Haws also said she is most looking forward to working with people from across the state.

“Charisse is such a wonderful addition to the Wyoming Tourism Board,” said Diane Shober, executive director of the Wyoming Office of Tourism. “Her expertise and deep-rooted family involvement in the industry will be highly beneficial to not only the board, but to Wyoming as a whole.”

District 6 became vacant when Anna Olson resigned her unexpired term. Olson, a strong leader in the tourism industry resigned when she left her position as president and CEO of the Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce for an opportunity outside of the industry.

The Wyoming Tourism Board is comprised of nine members from six districts and three at-large appointees who are employed or associated with the travel industry.

Wyoming Tourism Board Members:

Mike Keller – Chairman; At Large

General Manager – Yellowstone National Park Lodges

Tony O’Brien – Vice Chairman; District 1 (Albany, Carbon, Laramie)

Area Manager – Little America Hotel and Resort

John Johnson – District 2 (Converse, Goshen, Natrona, Niobrara, Platte)

President – Johnson Restaurant Group, Inc.

Shawn Parker – District 3 (Campbell, Crook, Sheridan, Weston)

Executive Director – Sheridan Travel and Tourism

Mark Tesoro – District 4 (Lincoln, Sweetwater, Uinta)

Group Publisher – Uinta County Herald

Quintin Blair – District 5 (Big Horn, Hot Springs, Park, Washakie)

Vice President – Leisure Travel Development at Blair Hotels

Charisse Meadows Haws* – District 6 (Fremont, Sublette, Teton) *Newly Appointed

Co-president – Town Square Inns

Budd Betts – At Large

Owner – Absaroka Ranch and Outfitters

Ken Barkey – At Large

Owner – Prime Rib Restaurant and Wine Cellar

The board is appointed by the governor and confirmed by the senate, with each appointee serving one three-year term. Criteria to be appointed to the Wyoming Tourism Board includes industry representation by sector and geography, deep knowledge and understanding of the tourism and hospitality industry and marketing experience.