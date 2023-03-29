The Wyoming Office of Outdoor Recreation facilitates several outdoor recreation collaboratives convened throughout the state by Wyoming State Parks, Historic Sites, and Trails.

These initiatives bring together local community members, recreation stakeholders, businesses, conservation groups, federal and state agencies, and elected officials to identify and prioritize opportunities for the growth and enhancement of outdoor recreation.

Dates, times, and locations are as follows:

Northeast Wyoming Outdoor Recreation Collaborative (NEWORC - Campbell, Crook, and Weston counties) - Tuesday April 4, 2023 5pm – 7pm, location Weston County Library, 23 W Main St, Newcastle, WY 82701. Join virtually at meet.google.com/cas-vtzf-quc or join by phone (US) +1 516-630-3195 PIN: 40311030

Natrona County Outdoor Recreation Collaborative (NCORC) - Wednesday April 5, 2023 ⋅ 5pm – 7pm, location Platte River Trails At The Tate Pumphouse, 1775 W 1st St, Casper, WY 82604. Join virtually at meet.google.com/thw-xigo-ran or join by phone (US) +1 415-604-0426 PIN: 154229053

Bighorn Basin Outdoor Recreation Collaborative (BBORC - Big Horn, Hot Springs and Washakie counties) - Tuesday April 11, 2023 ⋅ 5pm – 7pm, location Washakie County Library, 801 Big Horn Ave Suite 100, Worland, WY 82401. Join virtually at meet.google.com/rwa-ezgs-iuj or join by phone (US) +1 920-485-1815 PIN: 246969032

Park County Outdoor Recreation Collaborative (PCORC) - Wednesday April 12, 2023 ⋅ 5pm – 7pm, location Northwest College West Campus, 1397 Fort Drum Drive, Powell, WY 82435. Join virtually at meet.google.com/uyc-ipwt-tuu or join by phone (US) +1 401-542-3268 PIN: 106537362

Members of the public are welcome to attend collaborative meetings in-person or virtually when available. There will be a designated time for public comment near the end of each meeting.

Established by recommendation of the 2017 Governor’s Outdoor Recreation Task Force, the Office of Outdoor Recreation aims to diversify Wyoming’s economy by expanding, enhancing, and promoting responsible recreational opportunities through collaboration, outreach, and coordination with stakeholders, landowners, private industry, and public officials.

Learn more about the Office and future community collaboratives by following us on social media or visiting wyorec.com.