The Wyoming Office of Outdoor Recreation facilitates several outdoor recreation collaboratives convened throughout the state by Wyoming State Parks, Historic Sites, and Trails.

These initiatives bring together local community members, recreation stakeholders, businesses, conservation groups, federal and state agencies, and elected officials to identify and prioritize opportunities for the growth and enhancement of outdoor recreation.

Dates, times, and locations are as follows:

· Northeast Wyoming Outdoor Recreation Collaborative (NEWORC - Campbell, Crook, and Weston counties) - Tuesday June 6, 2023 5pm – 7pm, location County Library, 414 E Main St, Sundance. Join virtually at meet.google.com/teq-bnvv-nuq or join by phone (US) +1 424-334-1750 PIN: 795609248

· Natrona County Outdoor Recreation Collaborative (NCORC) - Wednesday June 7, 2023 ⋅ 5pm – 7pm, location Hogadon, 2500 Hogadon Rd, Casper, WY 82601. Join virtually at meet.google.com/upa-zjvz-sov or join by phone (US) +1 317-953-3055 PIN: 160671692

· Bighorn Basin Outdoor Recreation Collaborative (BBORC - Big Horn, Hot Springs and Washakie counties) - Tuesday June 13, 2023 ⋅ 5pm – 7pm, location Big Horn Rural Electric Co, 415 South St, Basin, WY 82410. Join virtually at meet.google.com/abv-obzf-hhx or join by phone (US) +1 573-559-1882 PIN: 900092625

Members of the public are welcome to attend collaborative meetings in-person or virtually when available. There will be a designated time for public comment near the end of each meeting.

Established by recommendation of the 2017 Governor’s Outdoor Recreation Task Force, the Office of Outdoor Recreation aims to diversify Wyoming’s economy by expanding, enhancing, and promoting responsible recreational opportunities through collaboration, outreach, and coordination with stakeholders, landowners, private industry, and public officials.