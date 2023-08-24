Wyoming’s Office of Outdoor Recreation facilitates seven outdoor recreation collaboratives convened throughout the state to bring together local community members, recreation stakeholders, businesses, conservation groups, federal and state agencies, and elected officials to identify and prioritize grassroot opportunities for the growth and enhancement of outdoor recreation.

Dates, times, locations, and call-in information are as follows:

● Wind River Outdoor Recreation Collaborative (WRORC - Fremont County) - will meet on Thursday, September 14th from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Dubois Library (202 N 1st St). Join virtually here: https://meet.google.com/mdd-gaff-cdm or dial: ‪(US) +1 470-268-2852 PIN: ‪685 827 292#. On the agenda for the meeting is subcommittee updates, a group brainstorm/update on Dubois topics, an early discussion for a WRORC clean-up day, and more.

● Southeast Wyoming Outdoor Recreation Collaborative (SWORC - Albany and Carbon Counties) - will meet on Thursday, September 7th from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Best Western Cottontree Inn in Rawlins (2221 W Spruce St). Join virtually here: https://meet.google.com/dzw-xnkj-oii or dial: ‪(US) +1 530-420-7745 PIN: ‪528 715 158#. The agenda includes a presentation from the National Forest Foundation, an update on subcommittees, an action item for collaborative members, the introduction of new ideas in the community, and more.

● Sweetwater County Outdoor Recreation Collaborative (SCORC - Sweetwater County) - will meet on Tuesday, September 12th from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Rock Springs Library (400 C St). Join virtually here: https://meet.google.com/jyy-ieqi-tzi or dial: ‪(US) +1 601-658-0385 PIN: ‪508 969 169#. The agenda includes partner updates/Q&As, subcommittee updates, an overview of the collaborative Flaming Gorge Bus Tour, and more.

Members of the public are welcome to attend collaborative meetings in-person or virtually. There will be a designated time for public comment near the end of each meeting.

Established by recommendation of the 2017 Governor’s Outdoor Recreation Task Force, the Office of Outdoor Recreation aims to diversify Wyoming’s economy by expanding, enhancing, and promoting responsible recreational opportunities through collaboration, outreach, and coordination with stakeholders, landowners, private industry, and public officials.