The Wyoming Office of Outdoor Recreation facilitates several outdoor recreation collaboratives convened throughout the state by Wyoming State Parks, Historic Sites, and Trails.

These initiatives bring together local community members, recreation stakeholders, businesses, conservation groups, federal and state agencies, and elected officials to identify and prioritize opportunities for the growth and enhancement of outdoor recreation.

Dates, times, and locations are as follows:

· Northeast Wyoming Outdoor Recreation Collaborative (NEWORC - Campbell, Crook, and Weston counties) - Tuesday Jan. 31, 2023 5pm – 7pm, location Campbell County Public Library, 2101 S 4-J Rd, Gillette, WY. Join virtually at meet.google.com/sys-ubid-afm or join by phone (US) +1 320-403-2812 PIN: 286445355. Follow us on Facebook @wyNEWORC.

· Natrona County Outdoor Recreation Collaborative (NCORC) - Wednesday Feb. 1, 2023 ⋅ 5pm – 7pm, location Platte River Trails at The Tate Pumphouse, 1775 W 1st St, Casper. Join virtually at meet.google.com/bfr-rbrz-oit or join by phone (US) +1 515-454-0395 PIN: 278356503. Follow us on Facebook @wyNCORC.

· Bighorn Basin Outdoor Recreation Collaborative (BBORC - Big Horn, Hot Springs and Washakie counties) - Tuesday Feb. 7, 2023 ⋅ 5pm – 7pm, location Hot Springs County Library, 344 Arapahoe St, Thermopolis, WY. Join virtually at meet.google.com/brt-txda-qks or join by phone (US) +1 216-600-8188 PIN: 737740827. Follow us on Facebook @wyBBORC.

· Park County Outdoor Recreation Collaborative (PCORC) - Wednesday Feb. 8, 2023 ⋅ 5pm – 7pm, location Park County Library, 1500 Heart Mountain St, Cody, WY. Join virtually at meet.google.com/drh-fmpp-yxh or join by phone (US) +1 504-814-1546 PIN: 788249590. Follow us on Facebook @wyPCORC.

Members of the public are welcome to attend collaborative meetings in-person or virtually. There will be a designated time for public comment near the end of each meeting.

Established by recommendation of the 2017 Governor’s Outdoor Recreation Task Force, the Office of Outdoor Recreation aims to diversify Wyoming’s economy by expanding, enhancing, and promoting responsible recreational opportunities through collaboration, outreach, and coordination with stakeholders, landowners, private industry, and public officials.

Learn more about the Office and future community collaboratives by following us on social media @WyoRec or visiting wyorec.com.