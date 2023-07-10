In conjunction with the seventh annual Magpul Wyoming Governor’s Match, presented by Vortex Optics, Wyoming’s Office of Outdoor Recreation and local partners Advance Casper, Casper College, David Street Station and Visit Casper are thrilled to host the first-ever Wyoming Firearms & Outdoor Recreation Expo on July 15, in Casper, Wyoming.

Not only has the Magpul Wyoming Governor's Match become a tradition for many, bringing together spectators, shooting sports organizations, legislators, and other elected officials to interact with some of the world’s greatest competition shooters, but it has also become a way to showcase Wyoming’s growing hunting, shooting sports and outdoor recreation economies.

"Every year, our office and match organizers strive to enhance this high-level match not only for participants, but for residents and out of state visitors,” states Laurel Thompson, Outreach Coordinator for Wyoming Outdoor Recreation. “Through the support of Governor Gordon’s Office and our local partners, we were able to invite Wyoming firearms and outdoor recreation industry leaders from across the state to participate in this new and exciting exposition to do just that and to highlight the importance of these industries to our state.”

This year, match competitors, spectators, and residents will have the opportunity to explore Wyoming’s hunting, shooting sports, and outdoor recreation industry at the beautiful David Street Station in downtown Casper, Wyoming on Saturday, July 15, from 3 PM- 7:30 PM.

The Wyoming Firearms & Outdoor Recreation Expo is open to the public free of admission featuring exhibitor booths, live entertainment by Wyoming's "One Man Band" Chad Lore, and family-friendly activities; food & beverage vendors will be onsite. Attendees can explore products, gear and demos by the following Wyoming based brands and organizations:

Absaroka Valley Ammunition Guardian Warrior Solutions Savage Thread Works Advance Casper Gunwerks Thunder Beast Arms Corp Big Horn Armory HiViz Victor Company USA Casper Mountain Biathlon Club Infinite Outdoors Visit Casper Cutting Edge Tactics and Training KelTec Wilkinson Tactical, LLC David Street Station Mantis Wyld Gear Deer Creek Armory Maven Outdoor Equipment Wyoming Arms Discreet Ballistics Opal Ammunition Wyoming Outdoor Recreation Ghost Town Shooters Red White & Blued And more!

Wyoming Outdoor Recreation recognizes the importance of hunting and shooting sports in the outdoor recreation economy. In 2021, U.S. data shows that outdoor recreation accounted for 1.8% of the nation’s gross domestic product with hunting and shooting sports as the third-largest contributor at $10.8 billion in value added. At the state level, outdoor recreation accounted for 3.6% of Wyoming’s gross domestic product with hunting and shooting sports ranked as the third-highest contributing activity.

To further highlight the economic benefits of outdoor recreation, Wyoming Outdoor Recreation and the National Shooting Sports Foundation will host a Legislative Hunting, Shooting Sports & Outdoor Recreation Panel on July 15th, at 12:00PM giving legislators and other elected officials the opportunity to discuss the importance of growing and sustaining these industries. This event is open to the public free of admission at the Wyoming Outdoor Recreation and State Parks tent located at the Stuckenhoff Shooters Complex in Casper, Wyoming.

Members of the public are also welcome to watch competitors shoot throughout the competition weekend free of admission. Competitors will begin shooting Friday, July 14th from 12:30PM-5:30PM., on Saturday, July 15th, from 7:30AM-5:30PM, and conclude on Sunday, July 16th, from 7:30AM-12:30PM. Please note there will not be food and beverage vendors onsite at Stuckenhoff Shooters Complex; eye and ear protection while onsite are encouraged.

These events are part of a broader effort by Wyoming’s Office of Outdoor Recreation to diversify Wyoming’s economy. Established by the recommendation of the 2017 Governor’s Outdoor Recreation Task Force, Wyoming Outdoor Recreation aims to expand, enhance, and promote responsible recreational opportunities across the state.

To learn more about competitor registration, lodging accommodations, match sponsors and more, visit Casper Shooters Club at caspershooters.com, or to learn more about Wyoming Outdoor Recreation, visit wyorec.com.